TVS Gives iQube Electric Scooter To Vatican City State For Daily Operations

TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with TVS Motor Italia and Exelentia, has delivered two units of the iQube electric scooters to the Governorate of Vatican City State. Aiming to promote zero-emission mobility, the e-scooters are expected to help with the daily operational needs of the Vatican. The official handover happened on February 5, 2026, and is part of an existing consolidated collaboration between the Vatican and Exelentia, a last-mile mobility provider, focused on innovation and sustainability.

The addition of the TVS iQube electric scooters aligns with the ecological transition initiative undertaken by the Governorate of Vatican City State. Giovanni Zappia, Founder & Owner of Exelentia, stated, “The partnership undertaken with the Governorate of the State of the Vatican City strengthens Exelentia’s commitment to contributing concretely to mature, reliable mobility fully suited to particularly sensitive urban and institutional contexts.”

Speaking at the occasion, Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, General Manager of TVS Motor Italia, said, “The deployment of TVS iQube electric scooters in a prestigious setting such as the Vatican validates our vision for urban electric mobility, anchored in reliability, intuitive usability, and world-class quality.”

TVS says the iQube electric scooter was chosen for its silent performance and technical specifications, which suited the Vatican’s historic and high-sensitivity environment. The scooter offers a maximum range of up to 100 km in eco mode, from its 2.2 kWh battery. The e-scooter also comes with a smart TFT screen equipped with a host of connectivity features as part of the SmartXonnect system.