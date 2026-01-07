Ather 450X To Get Cruise Control; All 2025 Examples Will Receive Infinite Cruise Via OTA Update

Ather Energy has once again rolled out a new feature that existing 450X owners will benefit from. The company's cruise control system, named Infinite Cruise, was originally introduced in 2025 on the top-of-the-line 450 Apex electric scooter. Infinite Cruise will now be available on all Ather 450X models sold henceforth, but more interestingly, it will also make its way to existing 450X scooters via an over-the-air (OTA) update. Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta confirmed the news on social media, stating how 450X models manufactured in 2025 already have the required hardware to enable Infinite Cruise.

“Our endeavour is to make as many of our great experiences backward compatible as practically possible and hardware permitting. Not just the new Ather 450Xs, but all 450Xs and 450 Apexs produced and sold in 2025 were shipped with 'traction control' and 'magic twist' - both key parts of the hardware required to enable Infinite Cruise”, Mehta wrote in a post on social platform X.

Scaling up Infinite Cruise:



At Ather Community Day 2025, we introduced Infinite Cruise on the 450 Apex and the response since then has been terrific. We saw that once riders start using Cruise, it becomes second nature to enable it on every ride.



What is Ather's Infinite Cruise, and how different is it from regular cruise control?

Ather's take on cruise control is possibly the most logical application of the system yet, keeping Indian road conditions in mind. Unlike a conventional cruise control system, which locks on to a specified speed and disengages when the rider accelerates past the limit or slows down, Ather's Infinite Cruise merely takes a pause.

Infinite Cruise will be enabled on all 450Xs with AtherStack Pro.

So, if you set Infinite Cruise to a speed of 50 kmph on an Ather 450X, it will cruise at that speed for as long as you want, but in case you choose to speed up (past 50 kmph) to execute a quick overtake, or need to slow down or come to a complete halt, Infinite Cruise remains active in the background, so the next time you get going, it'll once again settle at a speed of 50 kmph.

Reverse mode switch doubles up as Infinite Cruise switch on the move.

Engaging Infinite Cruise is also easy, requiring just a single press of the button on the right cube once the scooter is in motion. Infinite Cruise works at speeds of as low as 10 kmph and as high as 90 kmph, and also works as intended on inclines and declines.

Ather's Infinite Cruise: Is it standard on the 450X?

This is made possible by two other features on the 450X – traction control and Magic Twist (which slows the scooter with negative throttle input), both of which are activated via the Ather Drive Controller. However, it must be noted that all of these features, including Infinite Cruise, will work only on scooters equipped with the AtherStack Pro software package.

Prices for the 450X start at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Post a price hike, the Ather 450X range starts at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, including PM E-Drive subsidy), but AtherStack Pro adds a considerable Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 to that price.

This is not the first time Ather has rolled out a new feature for existing scooters. Back in August 2025, the company, via an OTA update, turned non-touch displays on the Ather Rizta into touchscreens.

Ather is set to begin manufacturing its new ‘EL’ range of electric scooters in 2026, at its brand-new facility in Maharashtra. The first of these is expected to be a family scooter that will most likely be the most affordable Ather yet.