Updated Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh; 5 kWh Variant Promises Up To 265 KM Range

The slow-selling Simple One electric scooter has received an update for 2026 that promises to make it better value for money. A refresh brings a lower kerb weight, tweaked design, higher top speed and enhanced range for the scooter that was originally launched back in 2021, but only reached customers in 2023. Simple Energy is calling this the ‘Gen 2’ model, but it is, in most respects, similar to the outgoing Gen 1.5 scooter. Prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh for the One S 3.7 kWh, rising to Rs 1.78 lakh for the top-spec One 5 kWh (ex-showroom). A limited-period, introductory offer will shave Rs 10,000 off the sticker price.

2026 Simple One: What has changed?

There are notable changes that have been made under the skin of the Simple One. For starters, it no longer employs the removable 1.6 kWh battery pack, which was located under the seat on previous models. Simple claims it has replaced the original configuration with a fixed 5 kWh battery, featuring a stronger shell. This has liberated a little more underseat storage space, which now stands at 35 litres (30 litres previously).

The start-up also claims to have stiffened the scooter's frame, with enhanced rigidity promising to improve the scooter's on-road behaviour and overall stability.

While the design remains more or less unchanged, seat height has been lowered to 780 mm, and the scooter's weight has been trimmed by up to 8 kg, so the 5 kWh Simple One now weighs 129 kg. Also new is a redesigned dashboard housing the same 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen as before, along with revised switchgear.

The permanent magnet motor produces marginally higher peak power (11.8 bhp), but peak torque remains unchanged at 72 Nm. 0-40 kmph acceleration times are claimed to be quicker, at 2.55 seconds, and in the newly-introduced SonicX ride mode, the One 5 kWh will hit a top speed of 115 kmph – 10 kmph higher than before, claims Simple Energy.

2026 Simple One: Battery options, range and charging

There are a total of three variants of the updated Simple One. The most affordable of the lot is the Simple One S 3.7 kWh, which has a claimed IDC range of up to 190 km, a top speed of 90 kmph and is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh. Next up is the Simple One 4.5 kWh, which has an IDC range of up to 236 km, a top speed of 90 kmph, and is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh. Finally, there's the One 5 kWh, which has an IDC range of up to 265 km, a top speed of 115 kmph and is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

All variants come bundled with a 750-watt portable charger. Reaching 80 per cent charge will take four hours for the One S 3.7 kWh, four hours and 45 minutes for the One 4.5 kWh and five hours and 20 minutes for the One 5 kWh.