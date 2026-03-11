MG 4X SUV Revealed As Creta-Sized EV With Over 500 KM Range

Since its debut in global markets in 2022, the MG 4 name has been associated with an all-electric hatchback and the entry point to MG’s range in global markets. Now the carmaker has expanded the MG 4 nameplate with the debut of a new MG 4X - an all-new SUV that for now, will go on sale in China in the coming months.

In terms of size, the new MG 4X is roughly the same size as its hatchback sibling. As per reports, it measures 4,395 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,551 mm tall - identical length and height. Even the 2,750 mm wheelbase is identical. This positions it below the MG S5 EV - the car that replaced the ZS EV globally - sold in European markets. The S5 is roughly 80 mm longer, 7 mm wider and 82 mm taller, though it sits on a 20 mm shorter wheelbase. As for the Creta Electric, it measures 55 mm shorter and 52 mm narrower but is over 100 mm taller. The Creta’s wheelbase, however, is notably shorter at 2,610 mm.



The 4X shares some similarities with the new MG 4 unveiled last year, particularly up front. The shape of the nose and the contoured bonnet look to be common design elements, though the SUV gets slightly sharper twin-projector headlamps with a connecting lightbar. The 4X, however, gets a sharper-looking front bumper, while in profile, the glasshouse has been revised, and the shoulder line appears more prominent as well. Adding to the SUV design cues is the subtle use of black cladding around the wheel arches as well as on the lower doors.

We do not get to see the rear-end design in full, though it does get a similar lip below the rear windshield as on the hatchback. The tail lamps are also likely to be connected units. The cabin remains under wraps, though it could share some similarities with the 4 hatchback as well.



On the powertrain front, the new MG 4X is said to get a new part-solid state battery first introduced in the Chinese market on the MG 4 hatchback. MG claims a range of up to 510 km.