New Mercedes-Benz VLE Electric Van Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the next generation of its electric van, the all-new VLE, ahead of it going on sale in international markets. The VLE essentially replaces the current V-Class and EQV in global markets and is Mercedes’ first electric van to be built on the purpose-developed VAN.EA platform.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric To Be Launched In Two Trims; Expected Prices To Start At Rs 55 Lakh







VLE will be sold in two wheelbase sizes - standard and LWB.

Previewed by the Vision V concept in 2025, the production VLE doesn’t stray far from the concept’s exterior design, retaining elements such as the sleek headlamps, LED lightbar and oversized grille with illuminated surround. The bumpers and wheel designs have been toned down for the production models, while at the rear, the concept’s wrap-around tail lights have been toned down to an inverted U-shaped unit that runs up the D-pillar and connects atop the rear glass. Wheel sizes range between 19 and 22 inches, depending on the design package.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!



Exterior design is in line with last year's Vision V concept, but with some changes.

As with the V-class, the VLE will be offered in multiple sizes - standard (measuring 5,309 mm long and sitting on a 3,342 mm wheelbase) & LWB (stretching 5,484 mm long and sitting on a 3,517 mm wheelbase. Initially, only the standard wheelbase will be offered.





VLE gets multiple cabin configurations, including variants without a centre floor console.

Open the front doors, and you are greeted by an interior in line with the rest of the modern Mercedes range. The cabin makes extensive use of ambient lighting, including unique lighting surrounds on the side air-con vents. The VLE deploys the latest MBUX superscreen so you get the option to have up to three displays integrated into the dashboard fascia. These include a 10.25-inch driver display, a 14-inch central touchscreen and an optional 14-inch passenger display. The lower centre console features two distinctive designs, either featuring a floor console running between the front seats or open space for easier access to the rear seats.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Interior Revealed





(Left to Right) Standard manual seats; powered seats; Grand Comfort Seats.

As with the EQV and V-class before it, the VLE gets three rows of seating as standard, with space for up to eight occupants, depending on the seating layout selected. Manually adjustable second and third row seats are fitted as standard, with buyers able to opt for power-adjustable seats. Buyers opting for electric adjustable rear seats can also opt for Mercedes’ Grand Comfort seats that replace the standard captain chairs in the second row with larger recliner seats replete with massage function, wireless charging pads and a powered ottoman.

Also read: New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV Faceoff



To improve utility, Mercedes says that the standard-fit manual-adjusting seats are removable and feature built-in roller wheels to allow them to be rolled across the ground once removed for easier storage. The powered seats, meanwhile, can be adjusted via individual seat controls, the central touchscreen and even the Mercedes-Benz App. The rear doors and tailgate are electrically operated.





31.3-inch 8K display gets an embedded camera, split screen mode, and can stream and support video calls.

Mercedes has also upped the ante for rear seat comfort with the provision of a 31.3-inch panoramic screen that folds down from the headliner, as well as a panoramic glass roof. The screen features 8K resolution, and an embedded camera allowing rear occupants to not just stream movies but also make or take video calls. The screen also supports split-screen viewing. On the audio side, buyers can opt for a 22-speaker Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos if the standard system does not meet their requirements.





New VLE sits on an 800V architecture and supports up to 300 kW fast charging.

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India At Rs 1.40 Crore

