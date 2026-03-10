Renault Bridger Sub-4M SUV Concept Unveiled: Mini Duster To Arrive In 2027 With Hybrid, EV Options

Renault has unveiled its next big thing for India with the debut of the Renault Bridger concept. Currently a show car that appears to be close to production-ready, the Bridger is Renault's second offering for India's subcompact SUV market after the slow-selling Kiger, but with the Bridger, Renault is adopting a different design approach, one that is being lapped up by SUV buyers in higher segments. Designing what is effectively a ‘mini Duster’ for a more price-conscious segment, Renault has confirmed the production version of the Bridger will arrive by the end of 2027, and India will be the first market in the world where it will be launched.

Renault Bridger design and styling: Boxy is the buzzword

A return to boxy silhouettes has proven beneficial for several SUV brands – just ask Land Rover, which has seen Defenders being snapped up faster than it can build them. Even Hyundai has completely changed the identity of the Santa Fe with the latest generation model, and Mahindra has already previewed a similar shape for an upcoming SUV with the Vision S concept.

So, it comes as no surprise that Renault has chosen to go down the same route with the Bridger concept. The show car is a conventionally handsome SUV – it doesn't try anything radical. Take a look at the LED headlights, for example – Renault steered clear of opting for the split headlight look we've seen on countless SUVs in recent years, instead choosing a regular, single-housing layout with daytime running lights forming a ‘brow’.

The upright nose features an illuminated ‘Renault’ wordmark, and the front bumper features a silver-finished styling element resembling a skid plate. While the concept is finished in ‘Beige Dune Satin’, the bonnet sports a gloss black finish, along with the roof.

In profile, the Bridger gives off a mini Defender vibe, riding on 18-inch alloys, with 200 mm of ground clearance. The sculpting of the body panels adds real visual muscle, and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel completes the look in a way the masses would expect from a ‘real’ SUV.

Renault Bridger interior and features: Roomiest sub-4m SUV?

While Renault has not revealed any images of the Bridger's interior, it claims the production SUV will have a 400-litre boot, and as much as 200 mm of knee room for rear passengers, which the company claims will be best-in-segment.

The Bridger is built on Renault's new global modular platform (RGMP), effectively using a shortened version of the same architecture that underpins the new Duster. While the Bridger is expected to measure just under four metres in length (think 3,995 mm), its upright proportions will help Renault free up incredible amounts of interior space. Case in point is the Kia Syros, which is effectively the same size as a Kia Sonet, but has vast amounts of room on the inside, which makes it feel like a bigger SUV.

Renault Bridger engine options: ‘True multi-energy’ model

Renault has confirmed the Bridger will be available with regular combustion engines, as well as a hybrid powertrain and a full electric version, depending on which market it's being introduced in.

We expect to see the combustion model make use of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but it will be interesting to see which engine Renault chooses to introduce an ‘e-tech’ hybrid version of the Bridger. It's also more than likely the Bridger EV will be introduced in India subsequently, and Renault claims it will have segment-best energy efficiency.

Renault Bridger rivals: Nexon's dominance under threat?

The production Bridger will be positioned above the Kiger in Renault's India lineup, but will slot in below the new Duster. It will effectively have every sub-4 metre SUV in its crosshairs, including popular models such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, among others. By the time it arrives, it may also have to take on Mahindra's production-spec Vision S.

The Bridger will be manufactured at Renault's plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, and is expected to have a competitive edge when it comes to pricing, thanks to high levels of localisation.