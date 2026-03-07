New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Renault has revealed full details of its new Global Modular Platform (RGMP) that debuted as the base for the all-new Duster in India. The new modular platform Renault says has been designed and engineered with the Indian market in mind, though it does share some aspects with the company's global CMF platforms.



RGMP can be used in models ranging from sub-4m to 4.7 metres.

Can Underpin Vehicles Ranging From Sub-4m To 4.7m; Support Multiple Body Styles



Renault says that the new RGMP platform is scalable and will allow the brand to develop models ranging from the sub-4m segment to midsize models measuring up to 4.7 metres in length. The company says that the scalable nature of the platform will allow Renault to alter the length of the platform to suit the varying applications with all three major sections of the chassis - the front overhang, rear overhang and the wheelbase capable of being stretched or shrunk depending on the use case.



Front & rear overhangs are adjustable and can be stretched or shrunk depending on the use case.

Starting with the wheelbase, the RGMP platform supports models with a wheelbase of between 2,632 mm and 2,748 mm. The front section, meanwhile, is scalable between 780 and 860 mm, while the rear overhang can be stretched from a compact 665 mm to up to 1020 mm depending on the use case. The platform can also support wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 19 inches with tyre sections ranging from 205 to 225 mm.



Wheelbase is adjustable as well, and the platform can be configured for three-rows of seating.

As for the new Duster, the SUV currently sits in the middle ground of what the platform can offer with a 2,657 mm wheelbase, 855 mm front overhang and 834 mm rear overhang. And as for the sub-4 metre models, we’re likely to see the first application of the RGMP in a sub-4m model with the upcoming Bridger concept that debuts on March 10.



Upcoming Bridger concept likely to be first sub-4m application of the RGMP

SUVs aside, Renault also says that the RGMP platform can support a variety of top hats, including hatchbacks, sedans and MPVs.



Flexible Seating Capabilities



Renault says that the RGMP will be capable of offering flexible seating configurations ranging from the standard 5-seater, as seen on the Duster, to a three-row configuration. The carmaker says that the platform can allow for the development of six- and seven-seater models, with the company claiming ‘segment-best’ levels of space in the third row.



Multiple Powertrain & Drivetrains Supported: RGMP Is EV Ready

At the time of the Duster’s global debut on Republic Day 2026, Renault said that it would arrive with turbo-petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. The turbo-petrols are set to be launched later this month, while the strong hybrid is due during the festive season. Those aside, Renault says that the RGMP platform will also be capable of forming the basis for future all-electric vehicles, though there are currently no concrete plans from Renault for the same. CNG powertrains are also supported.



New platform supports both 4x2 and 4x4 tech and is EV ready as well.

Additionally, the company says that the platform can support its 4x4 systems - both mechanical, where the engine provides all the power, as well as electrified 4x4 with an electric motor powering one of the axles. Globally, the Duster does get a strong hybrid 4x4 variant with an electric motor powering the rear axle.