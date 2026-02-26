New Renault Duster India Launch On March 17

Renault India will announce prices for the new Duster on March 17, 2026. Unveiled in India in January, the new Duster is only the second generation of the SUV to make it to our market, though globally it's now in its third generation. The India-spec SUV sits on an India-specific derivative of the global CMF-B platform that Renault calls the Renault Group Modular Platform for the domestic market. It will also underpin Nissan’s upcoming compact SUV - the Tekton.

Also read: Renault Duster Makes A Grand Indian Comeback, Gets Hybrid Tech



On the design front, the India-spec Duster looks as boxy and imposing as its European cousin, though there are changes to the fascia and rear end. The headlamps get simpler LED DRL lightguides while the grille features a ‘Duster’ wordmark instead of Renault. The bumper also gets a sleeker design compared to the chunky unit on the global Duster. Down the sides, the biggest differences over the global model are the lack of cladding extending up to the badge on the front doors, while at the rear, the India-spec SUV gets its own unique tail lamp design replete with a lightbar.

Also read: New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?



Inside, the India-spec SUV has been tailored to provide a more upmarket feel compared to its European cousin’s more utilitarian looks. The cabin looks to share much with the international-spec Boreal SUV - the Duster’s larger 7-seater cousin with a layered design and notable use of soft touch materials.



In terms of tech, top variants will get features such as LED headlamps, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, electric adjust and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and an ADAS suite with 17 assistance functions.



Also read: Nissan Gravite Launched In India At Rs 5.65 Lakh



Mechanically, Renault has confirmed three engine options for India. A base 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit developing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill, good for 158 bhp and 280 Nm and a strong hybrid powertrain pairing a 1.8-litre engine with two electric motors and 1.4 kWh battery to offer up to 1000 km of range. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual for the 1.0 turbo, a 6-speed manual & automatic for the 1.3 turbo and an 8-speed automatic for the strong hybrid.



For now, expect Renault to only announce prices for the turbo-petrol variants. The carmaker has previously confirmed that the hybrid will only arrive around the festive season later this year.