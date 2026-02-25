Jio-bp Demonstrates Petrol With ACTIVE Technology

Jio-bp unveiled its petrol with Active’ technology at the recently concluded India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, the country’s largest energy exhibition backed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and British Petroleum (bp), used the platform to showcase the formulation and the testing behind it. The fuel is claimed to help vehicles travel up to 100 kilometres more per year, without costing more than regular petrol.

According to Jio-bp, petrol with ACTIVE Technology is formulated with advanced additives designed to help clean and prevent deposit build-up on inlet valves and other critical engine components. By maintaining cleaner internal engine parts, the company says the fuel supports more, helping vehicles sustain optimal performance over time. Based on average vehicle usage in India, this can translate into up to 100 more kilometres annually.

Unlike traditional premium fuels that often come at a higher price, Jio-bp’s ACTIVE Technology petrol delivers efficiency as regular petrol. The company says that this makes advanced fuel benefits more accessible, enabling customers to care for their engines without paying more.

To support the claim, Jio-bp cited a test conducted at the Coast High Performance Centre in Coimbatore. Two motorcycles of the same make and model were selected, both with similar prior usage and visible internal deposits. One served as the control, while the other ran on ACTIVE Technology petrol for over 4,000 kilometres under real-world conditions.

After the run, a borescope inspection was carried out. According to the company, post-test borescope inspections showed visibly cleaner inlet valves and reduced deposit accumulation in the engine running on petrol with ACTIVE Technology.

Jio-bp says the formulation draws on bp’s global fuel research and has been validated under Indian driving conditions. The company reiterated that the fuel is priced at par with regular petrol, positioning it as an enhanced option available to users rather than a higher-cost alternative. Fuel with ACTIVE Technology is available for both Petrol & Diesel Vehicles.

Jio-bp also offers an additivised diesel variant that can deliver up to 4.3% more mileage. ACTIVE Technology fuels are available as standard fuels across Jio-bp Mobility Stations. With this, the broader aim, according to Jio-bp, is to make additivised fuel benefits to customers as the new standard, not a premium upgrade.