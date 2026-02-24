2026 KTM 250 Duke, 200 Duke Updated With New Colour Options

KTM India has introduced new colour options for the 250 Duke and 200 Duke as part of a minor update to its naked motorcycle lineup. The refreshed shades were announced through the brand’s official social media channels and are expected to be available at dealerships in the coming days.

Also Read: KTM 390, 250 Adventure Offered With Free Accessories And 10-Year Extended Warranty

The KTM 250 Duke now gets two new paint schemes: Silver Metallic and Slate Grey. The Silver Metallic option features silver-finished tank extensions paired with a dark grey fuel tank. The Slate Grey version, in contrast, combines dark grey tank panels with an orange-finished fuel tank for a sportier look. Both new colours are expected to be priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom), in line with existing options such as Ebony Black, Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Metallic Silver.



Also Read: KTM 200 Duke Receives Hardware Updates; Priced at Rs 1.94 Lakh

The KTM 200 Duke receives a new colour scheme called Atlantic Blue. Orange continues to be the dominant shade and is applied to the fuel tank, headlamp surrounds, and subframe, while the wheels are finished in black. Blue accents are used on the tank extensions, front mudguard, and select body panels. The updated version is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as the other available colours, which include Electronic Orange, Dark Galvano, and Silver Metallic.

Under the skin, both motorcycles remain unchanged. The KTM 200 Duke continues to be powered by a 199cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 24.67 bhp and 19.3 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The KTM 250 Duke, meanwhile, is equipped with a 249.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 30.5 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, also mated to a six-speed gearbox.

