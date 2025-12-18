KTM 160 Duke With TFT Dash Launched At Rs 1.79 Lakh
- KTM 160 Duke now gets a 5-inch TFT display with connectivity features
- New variant priced Rs 7,991 higher than the base LCD dash model
- LCD and TFT, both variants to be sold alognside
KTM India has launched a new top-spec variant of its smallest offering in the country, the 160 Duke. The highlight of this variant is the addition of a 5-inch colour TFT instrument display that brings Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. The new variant is priced at Rs 1,78,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it Rs 7,991 more expensive than the standard 160 Duke, which continues to be sold at Rs 1,70,545 and comes equipped with an LCD instrument cluster.
The TFT display is borrowed from the 390 Duke and is shared across the sub-400cc models in the brand’s lineup. It functions via the switch cube located on the left side of the handlebar and supports KTM’s My Ride connectivity suite. When paired with a smartphone, the system allows riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, manage incoming calls, control music, and view headset pairing information directly on the screen. The display also shows ride mode selection and related system prompts.
In addition to connectivity functions, the TFT screen allows riders to customise shift RPM and limit RPM settings using the left handlebar-mounted controls. Once these parameters are set, the display changes between dark and orange-themed layouts depending on the selected riding mode.
The KTM 160 Duke is positioned as the entry-level model in the Duke range following the discontinuation of the KTM 125 Duke earlier this year. Powering the motorcycle is a 164.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
