Dec 18, 2025, 06:13 PM
KTM 160 Duke With TFT Dash Launched At Rs 1.79 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • KTM 160 Duke now gets a 5-inch TFT display with connectivity features
  • New variant priced Rs 7,991 higher than the base LCD dash model
  • LCD and TFT, both variants to be sold alognside

KTM India has launched a new top-spec variant of its smallest offering in the country, the 160 Duke. The highlight of this variant is the addition of a 5-inch colour TFT instrument display that brings Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. The new variant is priced at Rs 1,78,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it Rs 7,991 more expensive than the standard 160 Duke, which continues to be sold at Rs 1,70,545 and comes equipped with an LCD instrument cluster.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Duke, 390 Enduro Recalled Over Engine Stall Risk

KTM 160 Duke Gets TFT Display Priced At Rs 1 79 Lakh 2

The TFT display is borrowed from the 390 Duke and is shared across the sub-400cc models in the brand’s lineup. It functions via the switch cube located on the left side of the handlebar and supports KTM’s My Ride connectivity suite. When paired with a smartphone, the system allows riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, manage incoming calls, control music, and view headset pairing information directly on the screen. The display also shows ride mode selection and related system prompts.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Takes Charge Of KTM With Full Buyout; Pierer Group Exits

KTM 160 Duke Gets TFT Display Priced At Rs 1 79 Lakh 1

In addition to connectivity functions, the TFT screen allows riders to customise shift RPM and limit RPM settings using the left handlebar-mounted controls. Once these parameters are set, the display changes between dark and orange-themed layouts depending on the selected riding mode.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

KTM Duke 160 13

The KTM 160 Duke is positioned as the entry-level model in the Duke range following the discontinuation of the KTM 125 Duke earlier this year. Powering the motorcycle is a 164.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

