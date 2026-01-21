Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old Soul
- New 1.2 turbo makes 118bhp and 170Nm
- Only available with a manual transmission
- Gets new colour, alloy wheels, infotainment screen and lighting signature
Legends live among us. Don't believe me? Well, look at the new Tata Punch Facelift, which comes around four years after the Punch was first launched in India back in 2021. And the Punch has done something which no other car has ever done before. It has dethroned Maruti Suzuki in 40 years to become the highest-selling car here in India. Well, that is no small feat and no achievement that can go unnoticed. Want more figures? The Punch has been clocking almost one lakh of sales every six months, averaging at around 13,000 units every month consistently.
Also, the Punch has also clocked the six-lakh sales milestone here in India and not many cars have done it before it. In fact, it was done a few months ago. So, a seven-lakh milestone is also upcoming. Moreover, 70% of the car buyers who get the punch are first-time car buyers. So that tells you a lot about the Punch.
So, this facelift has a lot riding on it. But is it up for it? Let’s find out.
Punch Facelift: New iTurbo Engine
Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star Rating
First thing, there is a new engine. Taken from the bigger sibling, the Nexon, it is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, three-cylinder, which makes 118bhp and 170Nm. That’s almost the same amount of power you get in the Punch EV, but this one is almost 200kilograms lighter.
The engine, for starters, is pretty smooth. It is refined, but you do get that three-cylinder vibration that is filtered inside the cabin, especially onto the steering wheel and on the pedals, but beyond that, there's a good amount of punch, pun not intended, from this motor. You have around 120 horsepower to play with, and you feel that it is a powerful engine.
There’s only a choice of a six-speed manual with this engine, and there's no automatic yet. Now, this manual is exactly how a typical manual gearbox from Tata is. Slightly rubbery, the clutch could be better from its spongy feeling, but at the same time, it feels slightly better than the older manual that we have driven in the Punch. The older manual was slightly lethargic. It had bad throws and a very rubbery feel to it. But over here, it feels better engineered than before.
Also read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained
Overall, the powertrain does have that sprightly nature. It has refinement. It has the delivery; it is smooth and easy to drive. You don't have to push the car a lot. It is eager to sprint ahead, tackle the traffic, be the overtaker or simply cruise. And especially helped by the smaller dimension, you can be a bit of a menace on the road.
I have no complaints about the ride quality. It is one of the best out there. The suspension setup is fabulous. It will give you no reason to complain, whether you have good roads, bad roads, or no roads. But the steering, it is a bit slow. It takes a lot of turns in, and it's not as responsive as the car could have been, given its demeanour.
So overall, this iTurbo edition is a fabulous addition to the Punch lineup. But this iTurbo, it feels sprightly. It's a good engine to have when you want to drive enthusiastically. If you want a car that is compact, small, and want to have some fun behind the wheel, it's a really good engine and gearbox combination to have, especially when you don't want an EV, but want a similar level of performance. However, on the flip side, the only trade-off would be the fuel mileage because the time we spent with it; the indicated mileage didn’t breach double figure mark.
Punch Facelift: Exterior and Interior Upgrades
As for the styling, it's a facelift, so no changes to the dimensions or the sheet metal, but you do get reworked LED headlamps and tail lamps, both of which are housed in the same shape. It's just a design which has been revised to look fresh. There are four new colour options, a new alloy wheel design, and a redesigned tailgate. That's all the changes on the exterior, but the design, it feels fresh. The sleek LED daytime running lights look more modern.
The Punch already had a very radical styling, some three to four years ago, when it came out. It had a unique proportion that looked butch in a compact footprint and had an identity of its own. And all that remains. And I'm particularly happy with this update because they haven't made this one look like a Curvv Lite or a Nexon Lite. It still has an identity of its own because when a car is selling in such huge numbers, you don't just go ahead and redesign it entirely. You do exactly this.
Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option
And the same goes for the interior because not a lot has changed over here. But what has changed? Uh, it feels fresh. There are elements from the Punch EV over here, like the centre console with the “phygital” buttons, but the touchscreen is new and has a blue hue instead of green. There's also a new Tata steering wheel, which we have seen on all the Tata cars, and I'm familiar with now. But behind it is an all-new, all-digital driver's display, which is a huge step forward compared to the outgoing uh semi-analogue unit.
Coming back to the 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is now larger, sharper and far more intuitive. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which brings it up to speed with what buyers expect today. As for the space and practicality, there are no changes in that aspect, but the seats here now offer good dual tone upholstery, which is very likable and the seats also get added support for under-thigh that should aid in spending long hours in.
Punch Facelift: Verdict
This was the perfect time for Tata to get the facelift for the Punch because although its selling in huge numbers, the only thing that put a ding in its sales figures was the buyer's expectation of the arrival of this facelift. Now, with this improvement, the suitability of the Punch for the first time buyers, it remains. It remains one of the most compact, fun to drive, easy to live with, and tough enough for real Indian roads. It's also safe, confidence-inspiring, and this iTurbo version is oh so fun to drive. Sure, the sales figures of this powertrain or the iTurbo version it remains to be seen because in India, people don't want their small car to have small fuel efficiency, which could be the case with this one. However, the CNG version is still a strong (and default) choice; it will sell strongly, and it will continue to be a favourite among the buyers.
So, the Tata Punch Facelift isn't exactly a reinvention. It is reinforcement is what I think because Tata has taken a car which has already worked so well and made it feel more usable and feel more modern, and it doesn't lose any of the things that made it successful in the first place. And that's exactly how legends stay relevant.
Pictures by Pawan Dagia & Arvind Salian
Related News
Research More on Tata Punch
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 11.12 - 16.75 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.51 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 8.89 - 13.8 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.32 - 14.7 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.25 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.74 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 15.07 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.57 - 7.82 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 20.06 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 20.31 - 25.82 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.68 - 8.1 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 24.93 - 35.07 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.66 - 18.85 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-04
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 21, 2026Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices RevealedSkoda has also confirmed a new Sportline variant that will join the lineup later in the year.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 20, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star RatingFacelifted internal combustion Punch secures 30.58 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 20, 2026Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs. 35,000 Crore For Setting Up New Manufacturing Plant In GujaratThe new facility will come up in Khoraj, on 1,750 acres of land provided by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 20, 2026Bajaj Pulsar 125 Updated With LED Headlamp, Indicators; Prices Start From Rs 89,910Updates are limited to the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre series.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 20, 2026All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella Introduced; Booking Open For Rs. 25,000Prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella are yet to be announced, but bookings are open at Rs. 25,000.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 20, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch In Q2 2026; Additional 100 Units Of Octavia RS India-BoundAside from debuting the facelifted Kushaq in India, Skoda had some big product announcements for the year, including a second batch of Octavia vRS and the new Kodiaq vRS.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read
- Home
- News
- Upcoming SUVs
- Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old Soul