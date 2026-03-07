Top Petrol Scooters in India with Largest Underseat Storage (2026)
- TVS Jupiter 125 offers the largest underseat storage among petrol scooters in India at 33 litres.
- Some sporty scooters like the Yamaha Aerox 155 still manage large boots despite their performance focus.
- Clever packaging solutions like floorboard-mounted fuel tanks help maximise storage capacity.
Underseat storage has always been one of the biggest advantages of scooters over motorcycles. From carrying helmets to keeping grocery bags or office backpacks, a large boot can dramatically add to day-to-day usability. While many scooters offer decent storage, only a few stand out with genuinely cavernous underseat storage space. The list below ranks petrol scooters currently on sale in India based on their underseat storage capacity, starting from the largest.
TVS Jupiter 110/125 – 33 litres
Price: ₹79,835 (110) / ₹86,550 (125), (ex-showroom).
The TVS Jupiter 110 and 125 is a family-oriented commuter scooter that is heavily marketed around practicality and everyday convenience. One of its biggest USPs is the massive 33-litre underseat storage, currently the largest among petrol scooters in India.
This is made possible because TVS has relocated the fuel tank to the floorboard, freeing up space under the seat for a deep and wide boot that can accommodate two half-face helmets or a large backpack along with some space for groceries. The storage area also gets an LED boot lamp, making it easier to access items at night. The Jupiter’s storage-centric design makes it one of the most practical scooters for urban commuting and family use.
Also Read: Best Beginner Scooters in India: Top 5 Options
Yamaha Aerox 155 – 24.5 litres
Price: ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Yamaha Aerox 155 is positioned as a sporty maxi-style scooter and is marketed towards enthusiasts looking for motorcycle-like performance in a scooter format. Despite its aggressive design and underbone chassis that replaces the flat floorboard with a central spine, it still offers a 24.5-litre underseat storage compartment.
The boot is shaped deep enough to accommodate a full-face helmet, which is impressive considering the scooter’s performance-focused layout and fuel tank placement in the centre spine. The storage area also features an LED lamp, adding convenience during night use.
Also Read: Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Scooters in India
Suzuki Access 125 – 24.4 litres
Price: ₹82,900 (ex-showroom)
The Suzuki Access 125 is one of India’s most popular family scooters in the 125cc segment and is marketed as a balanced everyday commuter with strong performance and practicality. With the latest update, the underseat storage capacity has been increased to 24.4 litres, making it one of the good spacious boots in the 125cc scooter category.
The space is wide enough to store a full-face helmet or a combination of backpack, smaller bags and essentials, which enhances its daily usability. The compartment is also equipped with an LED underseat lamp, improving visibility when accessing the storage in low light environments.
TVS Ntorq 125/150– 22 litres
Price: ₹83,750 / ₹1,09,400 (ex-showroom)
The TVS Ntorq 125/150 is marketed as a sporty, tech-focused scooter for younger riders, featuring sharp styling and connected features. Despite its performance orientation, it still offers a generous 22-litre underseat storage compartment, which is quite practical for the segment.
The boot can comfortably store one half-face or a small full-face helmet, or everyday items like a backpack or groceries. TVS has also equipped the storage area with an LED boot light, making it easier to access items in dim lit conditions. This combination of sporty character and decent practicality makes the Ntorq 125/150 a strong versatile urban scooter.
Also Read: Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 – ~21.5 litres
Price: ₹95,208 (ex-showroom).
The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a maxi-style scooter designed with an emphasis on comfort, long seats, and premium styling. Its approximately 21.5-litre underseat storage is reasonably spacious and shaped to hold a half-face helmet along with small bags or daily essentials.
While the Burgman prioritises rider comfort and touring-like ergonomics, the storage remains practical for urban use thanks to its wide opening and deep tub design. The underseat compartment also gets an LED lamp, improving visibility when retrieving items at night.
