Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied; To Get Tiguan-Inspired Headlamps And Connected Tail Lamps

Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
Mar 12, 2026, 01:00 PM
Key Highlights
  • Tayron and Tiguan inspired fascia
  • New connected tail lamp signature
  • Might get the new eight-speed torque converter automatic

Introduced in 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun is due for a major update. Recently, a test mule was spotted with little concealment, hinting at everything new with VW’s C-segment entrant. While the update will not be limited to cosmetics, it will include some feature revisions and may introduce a new gearbox.

VW Taigun facelift 4 1024x585

First up is the new fascia, which takes inspiration from its elder siblings – the Tayron and the Tiguan. The squared-off headlamps, which have aged well, will be replaced with sleeker units and will feature an illuminated VW logo in the centre, connecting the headlamps. Lower down the bumper, the air intakes are revised too, giving the Taigun a much-needed aggression.

image

At the back, the connected tail lamp setup now gets illumination, but the overall shape doesn’t seem to deviate a lot from the current model. There is a new lighting signature, though, but the rest of the rear section remains more or less unchanged. Since the test mule was moving, we have no indication of the alloy wheel, but that might also get a newer design with the update.

image

As for the feature list, there might be some improvements here. We could expect newer touchscreen, some changes to the dashboard layout, and a panoramic sunroof might be added along with the massager for the second row, as seen on the updated Skoda Kushaq. Mechanical bits are likely to remain unchanged with the two engine choices; however, an ASIN-sourced eight-speed torque converter might replace the six-speed AT.

We expect the new Taigun to break cover soon, with the recent influx of many new rivals in the highly competitive C-SUV space. It will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, updated Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, updated Skoda Kushaq and the newer entrants like the Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.

