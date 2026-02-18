Volkswagen Tayron R-Line To Launch In India Tomorrow

Volkswagen India is all set to announce prices of the Tayron R-Line tomorrow, February 19, shortly after opening pre-bookings earlier this month. Positioned as the brand’s new flagship SUV for India, the Tayron R-Line is essentially a three-row version of the Tiguan R-Line and is being assembled locally.

Volkswagen has commenced local assembly of the Tayron R-Line at its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. This is expected to help keep prices competitive and improve availability, especially since the model will not be limited by restricted import numbers like some of the brand’s earlier offerings.

The SUV is built on the same MQB Evo platform as the Tiguan and uses the familiar 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine from Volkswagen’s EA888 family. In India, this motor is tuned to produce 200 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It comes paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of design, the Tayron R-Line carries forward Volkswagen’s familiar European SUV styling. It gets LED headlamps with DRLs, connected LED taillamps and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin layout is largely shared with the Tiguan R-Line, featuring a 15-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and a panoramic sunroof.

Bookings are currently open both online and at dealerships with a token amount of Rs 51,000. Prices are expected to fall in the Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh range. Deliveries are slated to begin in the coming weeks.