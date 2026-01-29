Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units Production Milestone

Skoda India has rolled out the 50,000th unit of the Kylaq from its Chakan plant, a little over a year after production commenced in December 2024. The Kylaq has been a key sales contributor to the Czech carmaker in India, playing a key role in helping Skoda post its best-ever sales of over 72,000 units in CY2025.



“The 50,000‑unit milestone for the Kylaq reflects the deep trust and affection our customers have shown for this product. Built on the proven MQB‑A0‑IN platform, the Kylaq’s success is a powerful validation that vehicles designed in India, both for India and the world, continue to earn admiration and confidence from customers domestically and globally,” said Piyush Arora, MD & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India.



Skoda reported sales of over 40,000 units of the Kylaq in India as of early December 2025.

Launched in India in early 2025, the Kylaq is Skoda’s first attempt at tackling the subcompact SUV market and its first subcompact model since the discontinuation of the Fabia over a decade ago. Offered with the company’s tried and tested 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options, the Kylaq has proven to be a popular model for Skoda in its first year.



The SUV recently also received a notable update with the addition of two new variants and feature enrichment for the mid-spec models. A third Sportline variant is also on the cards for later in the year.