car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Crowned Car Of The Year
- The Sierra was the big winner of the night, winning 4 awards
- The SUV comes with 2 Petrol and 1 Diesel engine options
- It has a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP
The winners of the annual car&bike awards have been announced and it is the Tata Sierra that has taken home the biggest award for the night. The SUV beat some tough competition from across the board with other finalists being Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Apart from the overall car of the year, the Tata Sierra also won the Compact SUV of the year, Car design of the year and the Viewers’ choice car of the year at the prestigious awards.
From the time it was first launched, bang in the middle of festive season in 2025, the Sierra grabbed eyeballs with its attractive design, a cabin loaded with features and 5-star safety. The SUV came with 3 engine options including the sporty 1.5 TGDi Hyperion that instantly became a driver’s delight. The MMRT in Chennai provided for an ideal setting to sample both the SUV and its powertrain and they got a bug thumbs up from the car&bike jury.
In a segment full of some really impressive cars, the Sierra has been able to create on its own in a short period of time. The SUV was able to get as many as 70,000 on the very first day and recently Tata Motors announced that it had crossed the 1 lakh bookings mark. The SUV is priced between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 21.29 lakh ex-showroom and comes with more than 20 variants and trims to choose from. Apart from many standard safety features the Sierra also comes with Level 2 ADAS functions and a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
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