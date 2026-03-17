Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tata Sierra has joined a long list of cars from the brand to get a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The SUV scored a full starts for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the tests conducted by the agency. For Adult Occupant Protection the SUV scored 31.14 out of a maximum 32 points while for Child Occupant Protection the score was 44.73 out of a maximum 49 points.

During its launch event in late 2025, Tata had demonstrated a head-on collision test between two Sierras at 50 km/h with a 50% offset, designed to replicate a real-world family-car crash scenario. The demonstration was specifically structured to highlight the structural integrity of the SUV and showcasing its ability to preserve cabin survival space under higher-severity crash loads. The purpose also was to show the synchronized performance of restraint systems, airbags and seat belts that work together to minimize injury.



Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Crowned Car Of The Year

Apart from many standard safety features the Sierra also comes with many Level 2 ADAS functions. The SUV is priced between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 21.29 lakh ex-showroom and comes with more than 20 variants and trims to choose from.