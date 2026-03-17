logo
New Delhi

Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 17, 2026, 08:41 PM
Follow us on
Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Key Highlights
  • SUV scored 31.14 out of a 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection
  • For Child Occupant Protection the score was 44.73 out of a 49 points
  • The Sierra comes with a long list of standard safety features

Tata Sierra has joined a long list of cars from the brand to get a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The SUV scored a full starts for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the tests conducted by the agency. For Adult Occupant Protection the SUV scored 31.14 out of a maximum 32 points while for Child Occupant Protection the score was 44.73 out of a maximum 49 points.

Sierra crash test 2

During its launch event in late 2025, Tata had demonstrated a head-on collision test between two Sierras at 50 km/h with a 50% offset, designed to replicate a real-world family-car crash scenario. The demonstration was specifically structured to highlight the structural integrity of the SUV and showcasing its ability to preserve cabin survival space under higher-severity crash loads. The purpose also was to show the synchronized performance of restraint systems, airbags and seat belts that work together to minimize injury.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Crowned Car Of The Year

Sierra crash test 3

Apart from many standard safety features the Sierra also comes with many Level 2 ADAS functions. The SUV is priced between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 21.29 lakh ex-showroom and comes with more than 20 variants and trims to choose from.

# tata sierra# safety rating# crash tests# bncap# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Sierra Specifications
View Sierra Features

Popular Tata Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests