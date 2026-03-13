car&bike Awards 2026: 1.5 TGDI Hyperion From Tata Motors Is Engine Of The Year

The Tata Sierra was easily one of the most popular cars launched in 2025 in the market. Along with its design, features and safety what also got a lof of attention was its new 1.5 TGDI Hyperion Petrol engine. Apart from its 1.5 L naturally aspirated Petrol and 1.5 L Diesel engines, the Sierra punched above its weight owing to the sporty character of this brand new mill. Once the car&bike jury sampled it at MMRT, Chennai there was no doubt left in their minds that this indeed was the engine of the year.

The 1.5 TGDI comes paired with just a 6-speed torque convertor automatic unlike the other two engines which also get a manual transmission option. The motor produces a maximum of 148 bhp along with a peak torque of and 255 Nm. These figures, identical to the ones seen on Hyundai Creta Turbo helped the Sierra give the segment leader some tough competition in the market.

The engine is available with only the top three variants of the Sierra - Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+ with prices ranging from Rs. 18 to Rs. 21 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine recently helped the Tat Sierra cross the 1 lakh bookings mark in just a couple of months since its launch. After the Sierra, Tata Motors also added this engine to the Safari and Harrier making them more acceptable in the market.