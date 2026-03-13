car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Wins Viewers' Choice Car of the Year

Some cars win awards because of performance. Some because of technology. And then there are a few that win simply because people love them. That’s exactly the story behind the Tata Sierra, which has been crowned Viewer’s Choice Of The Year at the car&bike Awards 2026.

If you grew up in India during the 1990s, the Sierra is a name that instantly rings a bell. The original Tata Sierra (1991) was one of the country’s first lifestyle SUVs. It was a rugged three-door SUV, with unmistakable wraparound rear glass and serious road presence. Fast forward to today, and Tata Motors has decided to bring that legendary badge back, but with a thoroughly modern interpretation. So, the new Sierra keeps the nostalgic cues, including the signature glasshouse design, while wrapping them in a futuristic SUV body that fits right into the modern era.

While it is available with multiple powertrain choices, the Sierra will also be offered as an EV soon. Multiple choices give the buyers flexibility as they can choose depending on their needs. The design blends retro inspiration with modern SUV proportions, while the cabin promises a modern-day layout with large screens, connected features and a lot of creature comforts.

But more than the specifications or the technology, the Sierra’s biggest strength is the emotional connection it has created. The moment Tata revealed the modern concept, it instantly sparked conversations across the automotive community. For older enthusiasts, it brought back memories. For younger buyers, it offered something refreshingly different. And that emotional pull is exactly why viewers rallied behind it.

In the Viewer’s Choice category at the car&bike Awards 2026, the power lies entirely with the audience, and the votes made it clear that the Sierra is the car people are most excited about. When we first drove it, it was one of the few cars that people stopped and asked questions about.

By blending nostalgia with a future-ready approach, the Tata Sierra has already won hearts even before hitting the roads. And that overwhelming public support is precisely why it takes home the Viewer’s Choice Of The Year title at the car&bike Awards 2026.