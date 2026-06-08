2026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big Improvements
- The 2026 Tata Tiago gets new looks, more features and better tech
- It gets the same 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery options, but supports faster charging
- The Tiago EV is also offered under BaaS programme
The Tata Tiago EV was introduced as an affordable way to enter the EV space. Practical rather than aspirational, it looked almost identical to the standard Tiago, offered the essentials, and delivered enough range for daily city commutes. But the market has evolved. Buyers now want more than just value. They expect distinctive styling, modern technology, feature-rich cabins, and enough range to tackle the occasional intercity drive comfortably.
It promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and with the updates made over the year, it now offers enough range for journeys like Mumbai-Pune. So, does the Tiago EV truly deliver on these promises? Let’s find out.
Design & Styling
When Tata Motors first revealed the new Tiago EV, the first thing that came to my mind was – “What mess is this?” And it was not just me. Social media was flooded with memes and snarky comments about its design. But seeing the car in person at the launch completely changed my perspective. Yes, it's quirky and unconventional, but it's far from unattractive. And I like that there is now a much stronger visual distinction between the EV and ICE Tiago.
I also like the fact that Tata has not gone for a connected light bar up front and instead chosen to add LED headlamps and LED DRLs, which look quite nice. But there are no fog lights, and sadly, the company did give in to the trend of connecting the taillights while designing the rear. That said, there is no actual lightbar here.
Also Read: Tata Design Chief On Ferrari EV's Polarising Shape: Avoiding "Sameness" Crucial, But..."
Now, design is subjective, so I'm willing to give Tata some leeway there. What’s harder to justify, however, is the absence of alloy wheels on even the top-spec Tiago EV. The petrol version gets them, but here you only get 14-inch steel wheels with dual-tone wheel covers, which Tata calls Hyperstyle wheels. To be fair, they do look quite stylish, but on a range-topping variant, alloy wheels should have been offered.
The Tiago range also gets new colours, and I quite like this Sobo Surge. But there are two more - a pastel green Dehradun Dew, and light blue Pangong Pulse. The former is exclusive to the Tiago EV.
Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?
Cabin & Interior
I like what Tata has done to the cabin. It’s a complete revamp with new colours, new trim, and new materials. The light tone of the cabin makes it feel airy, and Tata has made use of a lot of recycled materials for the inner panels, which add a touch of sustainability. Fabric panels used on the dashboard and doors are one of my favourite parts of the new Tiago range, and with it, you also get matching fabric seat upholstery that looks quite nice. Like Altroz, here too Tata has added extra cushioning for under thigh support, which is a neat touch.
The dashboard and centre console design too has changed, and now you get a clean, more minimalistic look. Tata added the 10.25-inch infotainment screen last time the Tiago EV was updated, but now you get more features, including the iRA connected car tech. Features like driving scores, location tracking, geofencing and remote operations, among others. The display now also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is a convenience I prefer.
Tata is also offering a new island-style driver cluster with a digital screen. Now it’s a nice, informative layout, but I am not a fan of the unit, which is a bit too small and looks like an afterthought.
You'll also notice two phone trays on the centre console, but neither doubles up as a wireless charger. Oddly enough, that's a feature reserved for the petrol model. Since both versions share the same console design, the EV simply gets the storage pads. Personally, that's not a deal-breaker, as I'm not a big fan of wireless chargers in cars anyway. What I do appreciate are the two Type-C ports, one of which supports 65W fast charging. The Tiago EV also get new toggle-style buttons for the window controls that add a premium touch.
The rear seats are decent, but you don't get adjustable headrests or a centre armrest. Rear AC vents are now part of the package, which is a welcome addition. However, there's still no USB charging port for rear passengers. Oddly, that's another feature reserved for the petrol model, which gets a 65W Type-C port at the back. Most other Tata EVs generally tend to be more feature-packed than their petrol counterparts; the Tiago has gone the opposite way, and that’s a bit baffling.
Safety
Safety has seen a meaningful upgrade in the 2026 Tiago EV. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, iTPMS, ISOFIX mounts, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, and reverse parking sensors are now standard across the range.
Step up to the Pure variant, and you get a rear-view camera, rear defogger, and an auto-dimming IRVM.
The top-spec Creative trim adds ESP with Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, and rain-sensing wipers. What stands out most, however, is the inclusion of a 360-degree camera and blind-spot view monitor. These are genuinely useful features and ones you rarely find at this price point.
Battery, Range & Performance
Tata has made no change to the battery packs, which means you get the same two options as before – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The former is claimed to offer a maximum range of 226, while the latter can go as high as 285 km on a single charge, on the MIDC testing cycle. While on paper the 24 kWh battery pack’s maximum tested range might have dropped, Tata claims that in a real-world scenario, the usable range has improved marginally. So, realistically, it can offer a range of over 200 km.
Now the model I drove was the top-spec trim with the bigger battery pack, which powers a single electric motor to make 74 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This being an EV, all the power and torque are available at your disposal right from when you hit the pedal. It has a quick, strong pull and feels quite smooth overall. That’s in the Normal mode. Move up to the Sport mode, and suddenly the EV feels a lot more attentive, more agile and much quicker on its feet. In fact, in sport mode, we were able to go from 0-100 kmph in just a little over 9 seconds.
The Tiago EV continues with its great on-road mannerisms as well. The ride quality is nice and supple, taking on all the undulations and bumps with great ease. And unless you hit a bigger-than-average pothole or bump, minimal harshness is felt inside the cabin.
The car also handles really well. We drove it both in the city as well as a bit on the highway, and the car felt easy to drive and manoeuvre, and the stability on the open road was also good. Having said that, a set of bigger 15-inch wheels would have made the entire package even better, adding more stability and control, which I felt had some room for improvement. Overall, the Tiago EV continues to be a great car, and it can keep the driver in you quite happy!
Charging & Warranty
While the battery size might not have gone up, the Tiago EV now supports better charging capacity. In addition to the 7.2 kW AC fast charging, the car also supports DC fast charging up to 30 kW. This means that a 10-80 per cent charge is now possible in 35 minutes. In fact, Tata claims that with a DC charger of 30 kW or more, you can get 100 km worth of charging in just 18 minutes.
What’s also made the deal sweeter is the warranty plan. Tata Motors is now offering a Lifetime, Unlimited km warranty on the 24 kWh battery pack. The same for a 19.2 kWh unit is 8 years/1.6 lakh km. The rest of the warranty plans remain unchanged.
Price & Verdict
With prices ranging from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiago EV continues to offer strong value for money. You get a distinctive design, a feature-rich cabin, useful additions like the 360-degree camera and blind-spot view monitor, along with the reassurance of a Lifetime, Unlimited km warranty on the 24 kWh battery pack.
Tata has also made the Tiago EV more accessible through its Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, which brings the starting price down to Rs. 4.69 lakh, with a battery subscription fee of Rs. 2.5 per kilometre.
Sure, there are a few misses, especially when compared to the petrol Tiago, but they aren't significant enough to overshadow the overall package. The Tiago EV remains comfortable, practical, fun to drive, and now offers enough range and charging flexibility to go beyond the daily city commute. If you're looking to make the switch to electric without stretching your budget, the Tiago EV makes a strong case.
Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Research More on Tata Tiago EV
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.77 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 9.99 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.37 - 14.32 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.85 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 26.4 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 8.84 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.69 - 7.99 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 19.25 - 25.82 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.74 - 8.2 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.7 - 19.1 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 8, 2026Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 18,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 5.73 LakhThe subcompact MPV is now priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom), with the N-Connecta MT witnessing the highest hike.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jun 8, 2026FADA: Auto Retail Sales Rise 9.55% In May 2026; Passenger Vehicles Lead GrowthFADA also noted that EV penetration crossed the 11 per cent mark for the first time, while signs of a small-car revival emerged alongside SUV demand.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 6, 2026Premium TVS, Norton Bikes To Be Sold Via New Paddock OutletsTVS Motor has unveiled TVS Paddock, a standalone retail network for its premium motorcycles, with the first outlets set to open in the second quarter of FY27.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 5, 2026E85 Fuel Priced At Rs 82.12 Per Litre In Delhi; First E85 Station InauguratedAt the opening of the first E85-dispensing station in the national capital, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri promised E85 will be Rs 20 cheaper than E20 petrol.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 5, 2026Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Fuel Efficiency Figure RevealedSmaller turbo-petrol unit is offered in the base and lower mid-spec trims of the new Duster; it only gets a manual gearbox option.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 5, 2026Green SM's Electric Taxi Service Now Live In India: VinFast Limo Green MPVs Deployed In Delhi-NCRBacked by VinFast parent Vingroup, the fleet uses the VinFast Limo Green electric MPV and will compete with established players such as Uber and Ola.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 8, 20262026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big ImprovementsThe 2026 Tata Tiago EV promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and better real-world range. But does it deliver?1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 6, 20262026 Tata Tiago And Tiago iCNG Review: Budget Hatch Offers Premium AppealThe 2026 Tata Tiago range brings a lot of new things to the segment, and on paper, it looks like a solid product. But,, is the premium appeal real?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?We spent some quality time with the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, and here's our honest take – what we love, and where there's room to do better.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 2, 2026California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right WayThree days of coaching, track time and self-discovery at California Superbike School revealed that riding faster begins with understanding how to ride better.7 mins read
- Girish Karkera | May 31, 20262026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Smartest Compact Sedan To Buy?The most affordable strong hybrid sedan in India looks more interesting than any of its past avatars1 min read