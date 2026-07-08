2026 Land Rover Defender Updated; Gets New Vertex Trim, Accessory Kit And 6-Seat Layout Option
- Defender range refreshed with new Vertex variant and design updates
- Six-seat Defender 110 adds captain chairs for greater comfort and practicality
- New accessories, connected tech and powertrain updates expand the Defender lineup
Land Rover has updated its extremely popular Defender for the 2026 model year. As part of the update, the company has now launched a new variant called the Defender Vertex to introduce the new exterior updates. The new variant comes with new colours, a new body kit for a tougher look and bigger wheels, among more. There is also a special accessory pack for existing Defender customers, and now the Defender 110 will be offered with an optional 6-seat layout, featuring captain seats in the second row. But there’s more.
Defender Vertex
Starting with the new Defender Vertex, it will be positioned alongside the Defender X, and the new variant will be offered with all three options: 90, 110, and the 130. Visually, you will have extended front and rear bumpers for a tougher look. There’s a larger grille and revised fog lights, while the glossy black rear section with a new spoiler and yellow brake callipers add contrast.
Also Read: JLR Eyes US-Specific Defender Models In Partnership With Stellantis
The exterior gets a matte treatment that Land Rover calls Shadow Atlas Matte. However, you will have multiple colour options to customise it like - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey and Carpathian Grey, and Patagonia White Matte Wrap. All shades come with either a matte protective film, or for the first time, a gloss protective film. Options for the cabin include - Windsor Leather and Forged textile seats, available in either Ebony or Caraway/Ebony or Ultrafabrics seats in Light Cloud/Lunar.
The new variant also comes with new 22-inch wheels as standard. While the standard setup is Satin Dark Grey tinted wheels with Carpathian Grey, optional 22-inch Gloss Black or 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels are also available. Land Rover has also introduced a new exclusive colour which can be opted with any version of the SUV. It’s called Namib Orange – inspired by the striking orange sand dunes of the coastal Namib Desert in Southern Africa.
Also Read: Land Rover Defender 130 Debuts With Mild-Hybrid Engine Line-Up
Exterior Accessory Pack
The company has also introduced an exterior accessory pack which includes – extended bumpers, rear spoiler, body-coloured spare wheel cover, and the new 22-inch wheel options. The pack is available as an optional visual upgrade to X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE (including Hard Top) and V8, to make the SUV look more like the Vertex.
Six-Seater Defender 110
Another big upgrade comes with the introduction of a six-seater Defender 110. With the addition of captain seats in the second row, you now get a 2+2+2 layout. The middle row seats now offer extra contouring, bolster cushions, individual armrests, manual recline function, and twin floor cup holders behind the centre console. This also makes access to the third row a tad easier.
Also, now the 90 and 110 trims gets 3-zone automatic climate control as standard, while the Defender 130 will get a 4-zone unit.
Connected AI Voice Assistant
Land Rover has also enhanced the Defender's connected technology with a new AI-powered "Hey Land Rover" voice assistant that supports more natural, conversational interactions for navigation, travel suggestions and general queries. The optional Technology Pack is now available on more variants, bundling a head-up display, Meridian Surround Sound System, ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirror and a domestic power socket.
Updated Powertrains
Land Rover has also updated the powertrain options for the Defender line-up. There is a new P380, 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild hybrid (MHEV) petrol engine that offers 550 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre P300 has also been replaced with a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder motor that makes 470 Nm. Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 will continue to be on offer, but it will only be available in select markets; however, whether India is among them or not is yet to be confirmed.
Land Rover has also updated the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 that does duty on the Defender Octa. For MY2027, it now makes almost 533 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time has not changed; it’s still 4.4 seconds; however, Land Rover says – ‘the updated Defender OCTA engine features a more characterful and deeper exhaust noise to give a truer V8 sound due to changes to the exhaust manifold.’
The Defender Octa now also comes with a new Woolstone Green colour option.
Defender Adventure Accessories
Land Rover has expanded the Defender's factory accessory range with a new Expedition Roof Light that delivers up to 9,000 lumens and extends illumination to 350 metres when used with the SUV's headlights. Also new is a lockable Tail Door Gear Carrier with 60 litres of storage and a 12 kg payload, along with additional rear spoiler options.
The Explorer Pack now includes an expedition roof rack, deployable ladder, raised air intake and side-mounted gear carrier, while the Adventure Pack adds an integrated air compressor, portable rinse system and exterior gear carrier. The Urban Pack, meanwhile, gets bonnet decals, fixed black side steps and a dark rear scuff plate.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 8, 20262026 Land Rover Defender Updated; Gets New Vertex Trim, Accessory Kit And 6-Seat Layout OptionIn addition to the new Defender Vertex trim and the new upgrades, Land Rover has also introduced a special accessory pack for the luxury off-roader.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jul 8, 2026Opinion: India’s Ethanol Blending Policy Needs More Clarity & TransparencyIndia needs a clearer, more transparent and consumer-focussed approach to roll out ethanol blends in petrol. The current confusion will only add to less public confidence.6 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 8, 2026Yamaha Aerox Electric Launched In India At Rs 2.82 LakhThe Aerox Electric costs nearly twice as much as the petrol-powered Aerox 155.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut Tomorrow: What To ExpectBased on the Renault Duster, the Tekton gets its own design inside and out while sharing the same platform and engine options.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026New Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch ConfirmedSecond-gen electric GLB is underpinned by Mercedes’ new MMA architecture and promises to offer more tech, greater cabin space and more useable range.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 8, 2026One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Unveiled; Inspired By English Sailing HeritageRolls-Royce unveiled the one-off Phantom Regatta, a bespoke Phantom Extended inspired by England's sailing heritage, ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read