2026 Land Rover Defender Updated; Gets New Vertex Trim, Accessory Kit And 6-Seat Layout Option

Land Rover has updated its extremely popular Defender for the 2026 model year. As part of the update, the company has now launched a new variant called the Defender Vertex to introduce the new exterior updates. The new variant comes with new colours, a new body kit for a tougher look and bigger wheels, among more. There is also a special accessory pack for existing Defender customers, and now the Defender 110 will be offered with an optional 6-seat layout, featuring captain seats in the second row. But there’s more.

Defender Vertex

Starting with the new Defender Vertex, it will be positioned alongside the Defender X, and the new variant will be offered with all three options: 90, 110, and the 130. Visually, you will have extended front and rear bumpers for a tougher look. There’s a larger grille and revised fog lights, while the glossy black rear section with a new spoiler and yellow brake callipers add contrast.

Also Read: JLR Eyes US-Specific Defender Models In Partnership With Stellantis

The exterior gets a matte treatment that Land Rover calls Shadow Atlas Matte. However, you will have multiple colour options to customise it like - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey and Carpathian Grey, and Patagonia White Matte Wrap. All shades come with either a matte protective film, or for the first time, a gloss protective film. Options for the cabin include - Windsor Leather and Forged textile seats, available in either Ebony or Caraway/Ebony or Ultrafabrics seats in Light Cloud/Lunar.

The new variant also comes with new 22-inch wheels as standard. While the standard setup is Satin Dark Grey tinted wheels with Carpathian Grey, optional 22-inch Gloss Black or 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels are also available. Land Rover has also introduced a new exclusive colour which can be opted with any version of the SUV. It’s called Namib Orange – inspired by the striking orange sand dunes of the coastal Namib Desert in Southern Africa.

Also Read: Land Rover Defender 130 Debuts With Mild-Hybrid Engine Line-Up

Exterior Accessory Pack

The company has also introduced an exterior accessory pack which includes – extended bumpers, rear spoiler, body-coloured spare wheel cover, and the new 22-inch wheel options. The pack is available as an optional visual upgrade to X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE (including Hard Top) and V8, to make the SUV look more like the Vertex.

Six-Seater Defender 110

Another big upgrade comes with the introduction of a six-seater Defender 110. With the addition of captain seats in the second row, you now get a 2+2+2 layout. The middle row seats now offer extra contouring, bolster cushions, individual armrests, manual recline function, and twin floor cup holders behind the centre console. This also makes access to the third row a tad easier.

Also, now the 90 and 110 trims gets 3-zone automatic climate control as standard, while the Defender 130 will get a 4-zone unit.

Connected AI Voice Assistant

Land Rover has also enhanced the Defender's connected technology with a new AI-powered "Hey Land Rover" voice assistant that supports more natural, conversational interactions for navigation, travel suggestions and general queries. The optional Technology Pack is now available on more variants, bundling a head-up display, Meridian Surround Sound System, ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirror and a domestic power socket.

Updated Powertrains

Land Rover has also updated the powertrain options for the Defender line-up. There is a new P380, 3.0-litre six-cylinder mild hybrid (MHEV) petrol engine that offers 550 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre P300 has also been replaced with a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder motor that makes 470 Nm. Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 will continue to be on offer, but it will only be available in select markets; however, whether India is among them or not is yet to be confirmed.

Land Rover has also updated the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 that does duty on the Defender Octa. For MY2027, it now makes almost 533 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time has not changed; it’s still 4.4 seconds; however, Land Rover says – ‘the updated Defender OCTA engine features a more characterful and deeper exhaust noise to give a truer V8 sound due to changes to the exhaust manifold.’

The Defender Octa now also comes with a new Woolstone Green colour option.

Defender Adventure Accessories

Land Rover has expanded the Defender's factory accessory range with a new Expedition Roof Light that delivers up to 9,000 lumens and extends illumination to 350 metres when used with the SUV's headlights. Also new is a lockable Tail Door Gear Carrier with 60 litres of storage and a 12 kg payload, along with additional rear spoiler options.

The Explorer Pack now includes an expedition roof rack, deployable ladder, raised air intake and side-mounted gear carrier, while the Adventure Pack adds an integrated air compressor, portable rinse system and exterior gear carrier. The Urban Pack, meanwhile, gets bonnet decals, fixed black side steps and a dark rear scuff plate.