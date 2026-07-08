Yamaha Aerox Electric Launched In India At Rs 2.82 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has announced prices for the Aerox Electric, its second electric scooter for the Indian market after the River Indie-based EC-06. Priced at Rs 2.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aerox Electric costs nearly twice as much as its petrol-powered counterpart and roughly Rs 1.09 lakh more than the EC-06. With this, it also becomes Yamaha's most expensive two-wheeler currently on sale in India.

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Powering the Aerox Electric is a 9.4 kW (12.6 bhp) electric motor, producing a peak 48 Nm of torque. The motor draws power from two removable 1.5 kWh battery packs (3 kWh total capacity), which can be charged separately at home. Yamaha claims a range of up to 117 km (IDC) on a full charge, while the scooter can reach a claimed top speed of 95.5 kmph in Power mode with the Boost function activated.

Charging the battery packs from 0-100 per cent takes 3 hours 10 minutes for a single battery, while charging both packs together requires 6 hours 20 minutes. As for ride modes, one can choose between Eco, Standard and Power riding modes, while the Boost function unlocks full power for 10 seconds at a time. A reverse mode is also offered as a part of the package.

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On the features front, the Aerox Electric comes equipped with full-LED lighting, a colour TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, and a smart key with an ‘Answer Back’ function that flashes the indicators and sounds a buzzer to help locate the scooter in parking lots.

Visually, the Aerox Electric remains largely identical to its petrol sibling, retaining the same maxi-scooter styling. However, Yamaha has revised the ergonomics of the electric derivative, while the underseat storage has been reduced to accommodate changes to the battery pack and bodywork. The scooter tips the scales at 139 kg (kerb) and features disc brakes at both ends along with single-channel ABS.





