Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?
- The Kodiaq with the RS badge is coming to India for the first time
- The Skoda Kodiaq RS packs a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 261 bhp & 400 Nm
- The Kodiaq RS is sharper, more powerful and more enjoyable
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has already established itself as one of the strongest offerings in the premium three-row SUV segment. It combines a spacious cabin, impressive comfort, premium features and driving manners that are better than most family SUVs. But there was always room for something more. Something that we enthusiasts have always been waiting for – the Skoda Kodiaq RS!
Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open In India; All 50 Units Sold Out!
Yes, Skoda is finally bringing the Kodiaq RS to India, adding a performance-oriented variant to the lineup. Unlike other sport-themed SUVs, the Kodiaq RS doesn’t rely on cosmetic enhancements, but rather offers meaningful mechanical upgrades. Along with more power, chassis upgrades, steering revisions, exclusive styling enhancements inside and out. So, the question is – is the Kodiaq RS truly worth all that hype?
Performance
With the new Kodiaq RS, the meat of the matter is under the hood – a 2.0-litre TSI in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. That’s an increment of 60 bhp and 80 Nm over the standard Kodiaq. That’s 30 Nm more torque than even what the Octavia RS makes, and that bump in power and torque is not just on paper.
You notice it as soon as you get behind the wheel and hit that throttle. Whether overtaking on the highway or accelerating out of corners, the engine feels considerably stronger than the regular Kodiaq. Peak torque is available from just 1,650 rpm, giving the SUV a strong mid-range and effortless acceleration across a wide range of driving conditions.
At the same time, it also feels supremely refined at slow speeds, and even cruising through city traffic feels effortless. Overall, it’s versatile enough to remain smooth and comfortable during the mundane things like office commute or school drops, but can also be quick, agile and aggressive when you want to have some fun.
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You get Skoda’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) system as standard, and power is sent to all four wheels through the familiar seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The transmission remains one of the quickest and smoothest dual-clutch units in the segment, offering both a comfortable and confident drive.
The AWD system also ensures the added performance is translated into real-world capability. The Kodiaq RS feels quicker on the straights, more composed through corners and more confident on corner exits. But more power alone doesn't automatically make a car feel sportier. Which is why Skoda has made some important changes underneath as well.
Chassis and Driving Dynamics
One of the key additions is Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, which is Skoda's term for adaptive suspension. The system continuously adjusts damping based on road conditions and the selected drive mode. In Comfort mode, the Kodiaq RS retains the composed and refined ride quality expected of a premium family SUV. Switch to Sport mode, and the suspension firms up noticeably, reducing body movement and improving composure through corners
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But that’s not it, the RS also comes with Progressive Steering. Here, the steering becomes more direct as steering inputs increase. The result – quicker responses and a more connected feel when you're driving enthusiastically. Essentially, the Kodiaq RS doesn't attempt to become an outright performance SUV. Instead, it builds on the standard Kodiaq's strengths by making it sharper and more enjoyable to drive without sacrificing everyday usability.
Exterior Design
The Kodiaq RS doesn't shout for attention. Instead, Skoda has built on the Sportline's sporty design with gloss black accents, bold colours, blacked-out badges, and RS-specific styling cues. The result is a cleaner, more purposeful look that feels aimed at enthusiasts rather than those looking for an overtly flashy SUV.
The most noticeable addition is the exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, paired with red brake callipers (all four wheels), which immediately distinguish the RS from other variants. The SUV also receives sportier front and rear bumpers and larger intakes, while the RS badge adds the performance value.
Overall, the design remains clean and understated while carrying a more purposeful stance.
Interior
While the overall cabin layout remains unchanged, the RS gets enough exclusive touches to stand apart. Sports seats finished in black leather with red contrast stitching immediately set the tone, while RS badges scattered throughout the cabin reinforce its performance-focused identity. The changes are subtle, but they make the interior feel noticeably more special than the standard Kodiaq.
The bucket-style front seats not only offer better lateral support but are also exceptionally well-equipped. They feature ventilation, heating, electric adjustment and a three-position memory function for both front occupants. There's also an extendable thigh support, making it easier to find a comfortable driving position on longer journeys.
Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars with Ventilated Seats in India
The three-spoke steering wheel and aluminium pedals further reinforce the RS's driver-focused character, making the cabin feel noticeably sportier than the standard Kodiaq. But that doesn't mean the rear passengers have been ignored. Like the standard Kodiaq, here too you get a proper 3-row layout for seven passengers with good space and comfort.
That said, the RS does miss out on one luxury feature. Unlike the Laurin & Klement variant, it doesn't get front seat massage functions. Buyers who prioritise outright comfort over sportiness may see that as a compromise.
Features and Practicality
The RS package doesn't compromise the qualities that make the Kodiaq such a practical family SUV. The equipment list remains comprehensive, including a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s a fully digital instrument cluster, Canton premium audio system, 360-degree camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite.
The second-row occupants get a separate zone for AC and blower controls, retractable sunblinds, which is a very underrated feature, and of course, a panoramic sunroof. In other words, buyers get the additional performance without giving up the everyday practicality expected from a flagship SUV.
Expected Price
The standard Kodiaq is priced at around Rs. 47 lakh (ex-showroom) and is assembled in India as a CKD model, helping Skoda keep prices competitive. The Kodiaq RS, on the other hand, will be imported as a CBU, attracting significantly higher duties.
Skoda expects the Kodiaq RS to be priced between Rs. 65 lakh and Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom). That's undeniably expensive, but for perspective, the mechanically similar Octavia RS with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine already costs Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Add to that the big SUV body style, more powerful engine, AWD, DCC Plus and other RS-specific upgrades, and the premium becomes easier to justify. The weakening of the Indian Rupee further adds to the cost.
That said, a price closer to Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) would make the Kodiaq RS significantly more compelling. I must also mention that Skoda's initial allocation of 50 units for India has already been fully booked.
Verdict
The standard Kodiaq is already one of the most complete premium family SUVs on sale. It delivers comfort, practicality, refinement and impressive road manners in a well-rounded package. The Kodiaq RS builds on that foundation and offers one thing that such premium family SUVs lack – Excitement!
The extra power, stronger torque, adaptive suspension and sharper steering make it a more engaging SUV to drive, while the subtle styling upgrades and sportier cabin add further distinction. All that while retaining everything that makes the standard Kodiaq appealing like - spacious interior, seven-seat practicality and an extensive feature list.
For buyers looking for a premium family SUV that offers a little more involvement behind the wheel, without compromising comfort or usability, the Kodiaq RS makes a compelling case. It isn't designed to be a hardcore performance SUV, but it succeeds in being a more exciting version of an already capable all-rounder.
Photos: Pawan Dagia
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