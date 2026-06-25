Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Review: What's It Really Like?
- Tracker 400's flat-track inspired styling is a genuine head-turner
- 349 cc engine is refined and rewarding in the mid-range
- Engaging dynamics, but experienced riders will miss better tyres and more performance
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The new Triumph Tracker 400 is flat track inspired, built for the street and now powered by a downsized 349 cc engine, and is priced at Rs. 2.46 lakh (Ex-showroom). It's a model Triumph India believes will dominate the sales charts within its 400 range. How does it ride? How does the smaller engine feel? And is it the right Triumph 400 for you? Here are our first impressions after a quick first ride of the Tracker 400.
Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 Launched At Rs. 2.46 Lakh
Triumph Tracker 400: Design
As the name suggests, the Tracker 400 draws its inspiration from flat-track racing – but Triumph is quick to reiterate that this is purely a street motorcycle, with flat-track styling cues. Even the block-pattern tyres are more about form than function. This is not an off-road motorcycle, and it’s not built for flat-track racing. The aesthetic is the point.
The wide, flat handlebar and a "400" racing number plate underscore the design inspiration, as do the dirt-inspired graphics. The graphics and lines flow neatly across the bodywork, the side panels, and even around the engine – everything comes together in a cohesive, well-resolved stance.
Overall, the proportions work well, and this is genuinely a good-looking motorcycle – one that many riders will find it hard to resist on looks alone.
Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 - In Pictures
Triumph Tracker 400: Engine & Performance
Triumph’s 349 cc has been downsized from the earlier 399 cc unit to fall within the new GST slab, keeping the Tracker more accessible and affordable. But here’s the interesting part – the TR series engine isn’t in the same state of tune as the Speed 400 or the Scrambler 400.
It shares its tune with the Thruxton 400, which means it makes marginally more power – 39.5 bhp at 8,750 rpm – with torque peaking at 32 Nm, arriving slightly higher up the rev range at 7500 rpm.
Both the top end and bottom end of the engine have been reworked – boasting of a new cylinder head design and a revised camshaft, which Triumph says, brings performance closer to the bigger 400.
Also Read: Triumph 350 cc vs 400 cc Powertrain Comparison
Eighty per cent of the engine's torque is already on tap from just 3,000 rpm. Combine that with the ride-by-wire throttle and torque-assist clutch, and power delivery feels smooth and accessible throughout the rev range. For riders upgrading from smaller motorcycles, the performance on offer will feel very manageable – neither intimidating nor overwhelming.
Get the revs up, and the Tracker's engine turns genuinely rewarding - power delivery feels aggressive yet predictable and controllable, which makes it well suited to younger riders stepping up into this class. The overall state of tune complements the Tracker's sporty attitude perfectly. If entertainment is what you're after, the Tracker 400 doesn't disappoint - so long as you don't push it to its limit.
Also Read: Triumph 350 cc Speed & Scrambler First Ride
Triumph Tracker 400: Engine Vibes & Top-End Thrill
The midrange is where the real fun is. Torque comes in nicely and the engine feels tractable and rewarding in everyday riding. Push past 6,000 rpm in sixth gear and you're sitting comfortably at 100 kmph – but beyond that, vibes start creeping in through the footpegs. The sweet spot is 80-90 kmph, though the Tracker will pull cleanly to 120-130 kmph and beyond, without drama.
For experienced riders, the top-end performance may leave you wanting a little more – and over time, you may find yourself outgrowing what this engine offers. But for city riding and relaxed weekend runs, it's more than adequate.
Triumph Tracker 400: Tyres
One area that could be better – the tyres. The MRF Rev Z D1 block pattern tyres are decent, but don’t complement the sporty attitude of the bike. Stickier rubber would have inspired more confidence and allowed riders to push the dynamics further. The chassis and suspension do their job well, keeping the Tracker stable and confident through corners, but better tyres would have elevated the experience meaningfully.
Triumph Tracker 400: Ergonomics & Riding Position
The handlebar is all-new – 23 mm wider and 134mm lower than the Speed 400's. The footpegs have also been repositioned, 86 mm further back and 27 mm higher. Together, this adds up to a noticeably more committed, sportier riding stance than what you'd get on the Speed 400.
The wide handlebar offers good leverage and makes the Tracker genuinely fun through twisty roads. However, in city traffic, that same width will make filtering through gaps between cars a more considered affair – it takes some getting used to. Spending longer time in the commute, or out on the highway, with the committed riding position could also prove to be not a very comfortable experience.
The Tracker sits at an 805mm seat height – not particularly low, not particularly tall – but the seat itself is on the wider side. For riders around 5'9", it feels well-proportioned. But for shorter riders – around 5'4" to 5'5" – the seat width will affect your inseam reach and could prove challenging, especially for newer riders.
Triumph Tracker 400: Handling & Dynamics
The rake angle is identical to the Thruxton's, at 24.3 degrees, and the suspension setup is shared with it as well. There's also a bolt-on rear subframe in the mix. All of this comes together to make the Tracker genuinely engaging through corners – exactly what you'd expect from a motorcycle wearing flat-track styling, even if it never actually leaves the tarmac.
Triumph Tracker 400: Rivals
The Tracker 400's most direct rival is the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. A full comparison between the two will have to wait for another day. But it's worth noting that the Guerrilla 450 offers a bigger engine with more outright performance, more torque which translates to more entertainment. For experienced riders chasing thrills, the Guerrilla may be the more satisfying choice. For those upgrading from smaller motorcycles who want something approachable and friendly, the Tracker 400's character will suit them well.
Triumph Tracker 400: Verdict
After a couple of hours with the Tracker 400, first impressions are firmly positive. The riding position strikes a good balance between sporty commitment and everyday usability, and the chassis delivers where it matters most, through corners and on twisty roads. The wide handlebar may not be practical for everyday commutes, and the overall riding position may not exactly keep you fresh if your commute is long.
The downsized engine is the trade-off, and experienced riders will feel it. But for riders looking for easy-going performance with a sporty stance and sharp handling – wrapped in one of the better-looking motorcycles in the segment – the Triumph Tracker 400 absolutely deserves a test ride.
A detailed review will follow once we spend more time with it. For now, this one is well worth your attention.
Watch the video review:
Triumph Tracker 400 Key Specifications:
|Engine
|349 cc
|Max Power
|39.5 bhp @ 8750 rpm
|Peak Torque
|32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|89 x 56.1
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front Suspension
|USD with 140 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock with 130 mm travel
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Saddle Height
|805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|181 kg
Triumph Tracker 400 First Ride Image Gallery:
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