Triumph 350 cc vs 400 cc Powertrain & Price Comparison: What Changes With The Downsized Engine

Triumph has finally launched its 350cc range of motorcycles in the Indian market. The new 350cc Triumph engine range is essentially a downsized version of the earlier 400cc unit, introduced to fall under the lower 18 per cent GST slab. While the platform, hardware components and visuals remain unchanged, the reduction in displacement brings down both output and performance figures across the lineup on paper.

Also Read: Triumph 350cc Range Launched In India; Speed 400, Thruxton 400 Cheaper By Up To Rs 21,500

Triumph Speed 400

Starting with the Speed, the erstwhile 400cc model churned out 39.5 bhp, while the equivalent 350cc versions now make 36.5 bhp, translating to a drop of 3 bhp. Torque has reduced from 37.5 Nm to 32 Nm and arrives higher in the rev band. This also reflects in top speed dipping slightly from 148.7 kmph to 147 kmph (claimed).

The price, too, has been revised downwards, with the Speed 400 now costing Rs 2.32 lakh, compared to Rs 2.39 lakh earlier.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.46 Lakh

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Coming to the Scrambler 400 X, power drops from 39.5 bhp to 36.5 bhp, with torque again down to 32 Nm at 7,000 rpm from 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Similar to the Speed 400, the torque in the Scrambler arrives in a higher rev range. Moreover, the top speed reduces from a claimed 146.5 kmph to 144 kmph.

Price has also been revised, with the model now retailing at Rs 2.59 lakh, down from Rs 2.70 lakh. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 400 XC is priced at Rs 2.89 lakh, reduced from Rs 2.97 lakh.

Triumph Thruxton & Tracker 400

Moving to the Thruxton and the newly introduced Tracker 400. The 400cc versions belted out 41.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm, while the 350cc versions now deliver 39.4 bhp at 8,750 rpm. Torque reduces from 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm to 32 Nm here as well. The Thruxton’s top speed drops from 161 kmph to 157 kmph, while the Tracker sees a reduction from 156.9 kmph to 154 kmph.

In terms of price, the Thruxton now stands at Rs 2.65 lakh, down from Rs 2.76 lakh, while the Tracker has just been launched at Rs 2.46 lakh.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Gets Feature and Hardware Updates Overseas

Triumph Speed T4

At the entry-level of the TR-Series range, the Speed T4 sees output drop from 30.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm to 28.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm, while torque reduces from 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm to 31 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The top speed also dips slightly from 141.4 kmph to 137 kmph.

Unlike the rest of the range, its price remains unchanged at Rs 1.95 lakh.

Across the lineup, the shift to 350cc results in a consistent drop of about 2-3 bhp, 5-6 Nm of torque, and a marginal reduction in top speeds. While peak power figures remain relatively close, the lower torque and slight performance drop are more noticeable on paper. That said, the price reductions across models should help offset the changes.

All prices ex-showroom