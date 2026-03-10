Triumph Motorcycles Hits 1 Lakh Sales In India

Triumph Motorcycles has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in India, a little over two years after commencing its partnership with Bajaj Auto in the second quarter of 2023. The collaboration marked Triumph’s entry into a new phase in the Indian market, with Bajaj handling local manufacturing and distribution.

Following the partnership, Triumph has expanded its reach across the country through Bajaj’s dealership and service network. At present, the brand states that it has a presence in more than 200 towns, along with 230 dealerships and retail outlets.

What’s worth mentioning is that a significant portion of the brand’s sales has come from the 400cc motorcycle range, which was launched in India in July 2023. These motorcycles are manufactured locally and are also exported to 18 international markets, including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea.

The 400cc platform currently underpins five models in Triumph’s lineup, including the Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC and Triumph Thruxton 400. These models represent Triumph’s entry-level offerings in the Indian market.

“Reaching 1 lakh Triumph motorcycles on Indian roads within just 2.5 years is a proud milestone for us,” said Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto.

Looking ahead, Bajaj Auto has previously confirmed that a new range of Triumph motorcycles with engines under 350cc is under development. In an earlier interview with a news channel, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj stated that this new range is expected to reach the market around April 2026.

The upcoming motorcycles are expected to feature a smaller displacement engine, with the capacity likely to be reduced from the current 398cc to below 350cc. It remains unclear whether the new 350cc lineup will replace the existing 400cc models in India or be sold alongside it. India currently serves as a manufacturing hub for Triumph’s entry-level motorcycles, with the models being produced at Bajaj Auto’s facility in Chakan.