New Bajaj Chetak Spotted Ahead Of Launch

A fresh set of spy images of the upcoming Bajaj Chetak has surfaced ahead of its expected launch in India in January 2025. Similar to earlier sightings, the latest test mule appears to feature a hub-mounted electric motor at the rear, a configuration not seen on the current-generation Chetak models so far.

The camouflaged scooter continues to suggest a shift away from the existing direct-drive setup, where the motor is mounted on the swingarm and drives the wheel directly. This setup could make it more affordable than the existing Chetak lineup.

In terms of design, the test vehicle largely retains the familiar Chetak silhouette, with only minor visual updates expected. These could include revised body panels, new graphics, updated alloy wheel designs, and fresh colour options. While the front lighting appears to carry over the existing LED setup, the rear lighting units seem to be new. Furthermore, previous spy shots of the test model have showcased that the turn indicators are now mounted on the handlebars rather than the apron.

Other visible changes include a new rectangular LCD instrument cluster, replacing the circular unit used previously. The switchgear also appears to have been revised, and the presence of a physical key slot is notable. On the suspension front, the earlier single-sided front setup seems to have been replaced by telescopic forks, while the rear appears to feature twin shocks.



As for the battery, the upcoming Chetak is expected to continue with the existing options, offered with either a 3 kWh or a 3.5 kWh pack. Bajaj currently claims a range of up to 127 km for the smaller battery, while the larger unit is rated for up to 153 km on a single charge.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was first introduced in India in 2020 and has since received multiple updates and special editions, including the 30 and 35 series. The upcoming version is expected to focus on affordability and is likely to compete with newer models such as the TVS Orbiter and the Hero Vida VX2.



Spy shot source - Hiro-natsu3