Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 91,399
- Positioned below the Chetak 30 Series
- Hub motor develops 2.2 kW peak output
- 2.5 kWh battery give scooter a claimed range of 113 km
Bajaj has expanded the Chetak electric scooter family with its most affordable series yet - the C25. Priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom, including PM e-drive subsidy), the new C2501 sits below the 30 and 35 series and is the first Chetak model to feature a hub-mounted electric motor.
Also read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New Colours
The motor develops a peak output of 2.2 kW (1.8 kW in continuous usage) and gives the electric scooter a top speed of 55 kmph. The motor is paired with a 2.5 kWh battery that gives the scooter a claimed range of up to 113 km. As for charging, the scooter comes with a 750W off-board charger that can charge the battery from 0-80% in 2 hours and 25 minutes, or up to 100% in about 3 hours and 45 minutes.
Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F Does Not Get Dual-Channel ABS; Company Issues Clarification
Moving to the design, the Chetak C25 series also features a metal body shell, as on its more expensive siblings, with the overall design still identifiable as a Chetak. However, look closer, and you notice some of the design changes. The front apron gets a revised design with the indicators now housed alongside the headlamps on the cowling. The side panels also get an altered design. Around the rear, the twin light clusters of the 30 and 35 series have been replaced by a single edge-to-edge unit.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400 Comparison Review
C2501 gets 25 litres underseat storage.
The suspension set-up, too, is changed with the C25 featuring a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The 30 and 35 series, meanwhile features a leading link set-up at the front and a monoshock at the rear. As with its siblings, the C25 continues to feature a front disc brake.
Colour LCD instrument cluster in line with its siblings.
On the feature front, the C25 comes with a colour LCD instrument cluster, LED DRL, Bluetooth connectivity, a reverse mode and 25 litres of underseat storage. The optional TecPac, meanwhile, adds features such as hill hold, two ride modes, Guide Me Home lights, and music controls.
Related News
Research More on Bajaj Chetak Series 25
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj
Pulsar 150Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.15 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.33 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.37 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.42 - 1.8 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Street 160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 220Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.28 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 79,048 - 87,526
- Bajaj
CT 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 67,284
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 92,190 - 1.02 Lakh
- Bajaj
Platina 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 69,284
- Bajaj
Platina 100Ex-showroom Price₹ 65,407
- Bajaj
Pulsar 200 NSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.32 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 250Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.77 Lakh
- Bajaj
ChetakEx-showroom Price₹ 1.07 - 1.4 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.13 - 1.26 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.71 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400 [2019]Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.7 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.39 Lakh
- Bajaj
Freedom 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 90,976 - 1.11 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N125Ex-showroom Price₹ 85,880 - 91,691
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 25Ex-showroom Price₹ 91,399
- Bajaj
Chetak 2024Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.93 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-19
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 15, 2026Auto Sales: Mercedes-Benz Sales Decline 3 Per Cent; 19,007 Units Sold In CY2025The German carmaker reported year-on-year growth in sales for its Top-End Vehicles (TEVs), EV range, and AMG models, although sales in entry-level segments were down 20 per cent.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 14, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 91,399The new series is the most affordable under the Chetak family and gets a hub-mounted electric motor - a first for the Chetak family.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 14, 2026India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 CroreThe locally assembled Maybach GLS is Rs 42 lakh cheaper than the imported model.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 13, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine OptionUpdated micro SUV gets revised styling, new features and a new turbo-petrol powertrain option.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 12, 2026Updated Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched: Gets Slip And Assist ClutchThe updated Goan Classic also gets a faster Type-C charging port.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 12, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To ExpectUpdated internal combustion Punch gets a design in line with its larger siblings as well as a new engine option.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read