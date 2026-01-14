Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 91,399

Bajaj has expanded the Chetak electric scooter family with its most affordable series yet - the C25. Priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom, including PM e-drive subsidy), the new C2501 sits below the 30 and 35 series and is the first Chetak model to feature a hub-mounted electric motor.

The motor develops a peak output of 2.2 kW (1.8 kW in continuous usage) and gives the electric scooter a top speed of 55 kmph. The motor is paired with a 2.5 kWh battery that gives the scooter a claimed range of up to 113 km. As for charging, the scooter comes with a 750W off-board charger that can charge the battery from 0-80% in 2 hours and 25 minutes, or up to 100% in about 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Moving to the design, the Chetak C25 series also features a metal body shell, as on its more expensive siblings, with the overall design still identifiable as a Chetak. However, look closer, and you notice some of the design changes. The front apron gets a revised design with the indicators now housed alongside the headlamps on the cowling. The side panels also get an altered design. Around the rear, the twin light clusters of the 30 and 35 series have been replaced by a single edge-to-edge unit.

C2501 gets 25 litres underseat storage.

The suspension set-up, too, is changed with the C25 featuring a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The 30 and 35 series, meanwhile features a leading link set-up at the front and a monoshock at the rear. As with its siblings, the C25 continues to feature a front disc brake.



Colour LCD instrument cluster in line with its siblings.

On the feature front, the C25 comes with a colour LCD instrument cluster, LED DRL, Bluetooth connectivity, a reverse mode and 25 litres of underseat storage. The optional TecPac, meanwhile, adds features such as hill hold, two ride modes, Guide Me Home lights, and music controls.