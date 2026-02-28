Zero-Dep Cover: The Renewal Add-on That Ensures You Don’t Pay for Parts

Car repair bills often jump when a claim includes a depreciation deduction on replaced parts. Depreciation reflects age and wear so that the payable amount can fall even after an approved claim, especially for plastic and rubber items.

This is why zero-dep is often considered at renewal, particularly when a policyholder has comprehensive insurance for own-damage protection.

This blog explains what zero-dep is, what it changes, why renewal suits it, and how it affects settlement.

What is Zero-Dep Cover?

Zero-dep cover, also called nil depreciation cover, is an add-on that can reduce depreciation on certain parts replaced during an admissible own-damage claim. Many policies apply higher depreciation to plastics, rubber and fibre, which can lower the insurer’s share of the part cost.

With zero-dep, depreciation on eligible parts is reduced as per the add-on wording. It applies to the own-damage section of the policy and does not change third-party liability cover. Insurers may also set eligibility rules, such as limits linked to vehicle age or the number of claims.

What Zero-Dep Cover Actually Changes in a Policy

When a claim is processed, the insurer approves repairs and then applies deductions to reach the payable amount. Depreciation is one deduction that reduces the approved cost of replaced parts, and zero-dep mainly changes this step by lowering depreciation on specified items when the claim is allowed.

It does not remove deductibles, policy excess, exclusions, or the need to follow survey and repair approvals. Other charges are still handled as per policy terms and assessment.

Why Renewal is the Right Time to Add Zero-Dep

Renewal is usually the simplest time to add this cover because the add-on can begin from day one of the new car insurance policy period. It is also when IDV, add-ons, and eligibility rules are reviewed, including conditions linked to vehicle age.

Renewal helps the premium reflect the selected add-ons for the full year and avoids mid-term endorsement changes. Adding zero-dep at renewal keeps the coverage terms clear for the year ahead.

How Zero-Dep Cover Impacts Claim Settlement

Claim settlement depends on assessment, admissibility, and the deductions allowed by the policy. Without zero-dep, depreciation on eligible parts can increase the amount paid by the insured at the workshop. With zero-dep, that depreciation deduction is reduced for specified parts, which may lower out-of-pocket payment in cashless and reimbursement claims.

In a cashless claim, the invoice typically shows the split between insurer payment and customer payment. Compulsory deductible, voluntary deductible, and non-payable items under exclusions can still apply.

Parts Commonly Affected By Depreciation

Depreciation is often applied to materials treated as wear-linked, so deductions show up most often on certain categories of parts.

● Plastic bumpers, trims, and interior panels are often depreciated.

● Rubber seals, hoses, and beading are often depreciated.

● Fibre or composite parts used in panels and fittings

● Tyres and tubes can be depreciated, often linked to wear limits.

● Batteries and selected electrical items may be depreciated, as per the schedule.

● Paint and refinishing materials may be adjusted during the repair assessment.

What Zero-Dep Does Not Cover

Zero-dep reduces depreciation on eligible parts, but it does not override exclusions or pay for every repair-related cost. These items are commonly outside the scope, depending on the policy terms.

● Wear-and-tear and mechanical breakdown are not covered unless linked to an insured event.

● Consumables are excluded unless separately covered, such as oils, coolant, clips, and fasteners.

● Compulsory deductible and any voluntary deductible still apply.

● Delays, loss of use, and consequential loss are usually not payable.

● Items beyond schedule limits, including restricted tyres or batteries, may not be paid.

● Claims may be affected by breaches, such as an invalid licence or undeclared usage.

Conclusion

Zero-dep cover is a renewal add-on that reduces depreciation on eligible replaced parts in an admissible own-damage claim. It can help bring the insurer’s payable amount closer to the cost of parts that often face higher depreciation, while deductibles and exclusions remain.

Renewal is a sensible time to add it because the cover details and eligibility are reviewed before the new period begins. Reviewing the add-on terms helps keep expectations aligned with settlement.