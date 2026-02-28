Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX Recalled Over Transmission Malfunction Risk

Toyota and Lexus India have announced a voluntary recall over a potential transmission control system malfunction. The recall affects 969 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser and 117 units of the Lexus LX. The impacted Land Cruiser units were manufactured between September 4, 2024, and September 30, 2025, while the affected Lexus LX vehicles were produced between March 6, 2025, and September 29, 2025.

In an official statement, the manufacturers said, “The recall campaign aims to reprogram the Transmission Control Computer software, which controls the Transmission Performance. As of Feb 18, there have been no cases reported in the Indian market”

The affected SUVs are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission that uses linear solenoids to regulate gear shifts. Under certain driving conditions, a failure of these solenoids may not be properly communicated between the transmission control unit and the engine ECU. This could lead to over-revving in specific gears, potentially causing transmission damage and a loss of motive power at higher speeds. In extreme cases, damage to the transmission housing could also result in fluid leakage.

The LC300 and Lexus LX are built on the same platform and share mechanical components, including the twin-turbo V6 diesel engine paired with a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The electronically controlled transmission relies on linear solenoids to manage gear changes, which are central to the issue being addressed under this recall.

As part of the voluntary recall, authorised dealerships of the respective brands will contact owners of the affected vehicles to provide further details. Customers can also get in touch with their nearest authorised dealership for additional information or clarification regarding the recall.