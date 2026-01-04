Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic Sales
Calendar Year 2025 came to a close with a strong last hurrah for multiple carmakers as the fallout from the GST rate reduction on new vehicles continued to be in effect. December saw multiple carmakers report year-on-year growth over the previous year, with buyers looking to score a good deal on a new vehicle before the rollout of the new year and subsequent pricing revisions announced by multiple brands. As ever, Maruti Suzuki remained firmly rooted in first position, while lower down the battle for second place saw Mahindra edge out Tata by a rather fine margin. Hyundai, once the second largest seller behind Maruti Suzuki in the domestic market, was down in fourth in terms of domestic sales.
Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales December 2025: Most Brands Report Sustained Growth
Maruti Suzuki
Domestic Sales: 1,78,646 units
Growth: 37.2 per cent
Maruti Suzuki reported a 37.2 per cent growth in domestic sales in December 2025 as it closed out the year with 1,78,646 units sold in India. Sales were up across all subsegments of vehicles with sales in the Mini segment (Alto & S-Presso) almost doubling from 7,418 units in 2024 to 14,225 units in 2025.
Similarly, the Compact segment (sub 4m vehicles excluding SUVs) grew from 54,906 units in December 2024 to 78,704 units, while Utility Vehicle sales grew from 55,651 units to 73,818 units year-on-year. Sales for vans were a lot flatter in comparison, growing from 11,678 units in 2024 to 11,899 units in 2025.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Leads Revival Of Entry-Level Car Sales For MSIL In December 2025
Exports, meanwhile, continued to remain below year-ago levels with 25,739 units shipped in December 2025 compared to 37,419 units the previous year. Total sales stood at 2,17,854 units - up from 1,78,248 units a year ago.
Mahindra
Domestic sales: 50,946 units
Growth: 23 per cent
Mahindra closed out 2025 with 50,946 units sold, once again sitting in second place in terms of domestic sales behind Maruti Suzuki. The carmaker reported a 23 per cent growth in sales for December 2025 rising from 41,424 units in December 2024. The carmaker said that this marked its highest-ever volumes in the SUV segment.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Domestic Sales: 50,046 units
Growth: 13.1 per cent
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported domestic sales of 50,046 units in December 2025, marking a 13.1 per cent year-on-year growth. The carmaker had reported domestic sales of 44,230 units in the same month in 2024. This put the carmaker in a close third place for the month behind Mahindra - barely 900 units off - and ahead of Hyundai India. On the whole, Tata reported total sale of 50,519 units (including exports) in the month of December, of which 6,906 units were EVs.
Also read: BYD Records 4.6 Million Global Sales in 2025; EV Deliveries of 2.26 Million Could Top Tesla
Cumulatively, Tata reported sales of 5,87,218 units in CY2025 while also reporting its highest-ever annual EV sales of 81,125 units. The carmaker also reported an 18 per cent growth in its SUV sales in CY 2025 while sales of CNG variants crossed 47,000 units in the year.
“For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the momentum sparked by the rollout of GST 2.0 in late Q2 FY26 gained further traction in Q3, resulting in several new records. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly wholesales of 171,103 units, while retail sales/registrations crossed the coveted 200,000 units milestone for the first time. Nexon led the charge as India’s top-selling car/SUV in October and November and is on track to retain this leadership for Q3 FY26, with sales ~64,000 units. Punch dominated its segment and Tiago delivered robust growth, reinforcing its preference among hatchback favorites,” commented Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, TMPV.
Hyundai India
Domestic Sales: 42,416 units
Growth: 0.49 per cent
Hyundai’s lacklustre performance in the domestic market looked to continue in December with relatively flat sales. Hyundai reports domestic sales of 42,416 units during the last month of 2025 - marginally higher than the 42,208 units reported in the same month the previous year. Exports meanwhile stood at 16,286 units - up 26.5 per cent year-on-year pushing the brand to report a cumulative sales growth of 6.6 per cent over December 2024 with 58,702 units sold in the month.
Also read: No More KYV: Relief for FASTag Users from February 2026
Toyota India
Domestic Sales: 34,157 units
Growth: 37 per cent
Toyota ended December 2025 with 34,157 units sold in the domestic market a 37 per cent growth from 24,887 units sold in the same month the previous year. Exports grew from 4,642 units to 5,176 units while cumulative sales stood at 39,333 units in the month - up 33 per cent from 29,529 units in December 2024.
For the calendar year - Toyota reported a 17 per cent growth in domestic sales with 3,51,580 units sold, while exports were up 42 per cent to 37,221 units. Cumulatively, the brand reported sales of 3,88,801 units in CY2025 - a 19 per cent year-on-year growth.
“Overall, 2025 has been a meaningful year for Toyota, marked by stronger customer acceptance across our products and services, both in domestic and export markets resulting in a year-on-year growth of 19%. This sustained performance has been driven by progressive GST reforms by the Government of India, strategic product enhancements and the introduction of new model variants,” commented Varinder Wadhwa, Vice-President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business and Profit Enhancement.
Kia India
Domestic Sales: 18,659 units
Growth: 105 per cent
Kia India doubled its sales in December 2025 with 18,659 units sold in the Indian market - up from 8,957 units reported in 2024. The carmaker attributed this growth to a strong buyer sentiment - likely caused by GST reduction on new cars - as well as a strong customer focus from the brand.
Cumulative sales in the calendar year meanwhile stood at 2,80,286 units - up 15 per cent from 2,45,000 units reported in 2024. The Sonet remained one of Kia’s best-selling models for the second year in a row in 2025 with sales once again crossing the 1 lakh unit mark for a second consecutive year.
JSW MG Motor India
Domestic Sales: 6,500 units
Growth: -13.5 per cent
JSW MG Motor India had a strong showing in the CY 2025, reporting a 19 per cent year-on-year growth with 70,554 units sold in the year. Sales in December, however, were on the decline year-on-year at 6,500 units - down 13.5 per cent from 7,516 units sold in the same month the previous year.
Skoda Auto
Domestic Sales: NA
Growth: NA
Also read: Skoda India Reports Best Ever Yearly Sales In 2025; 61,607 Units Sold In First 10 Months
Skoda Auto reported its best-ever calendar year in the Indian market with total sales of 72,665 units - a 107 per cent growth over the past year when it sold 35,166 units. The carmaker’s previous best-ever year was reported in 2022 when it sold 53,721 units - a mark the brand crossed in the first 10 months of 2025.
The carmaker attributed the strong sales growth to the very strong reception received by the Kylaq subcompact SUV as well as strong demand for the Kodiaq and steady sales of the Kushaq and Slavia.
Skoda did not share sales numbers for December 2025.
Related News
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jan 4, 2026Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic SalesMaruti Suzuki remained firmly in the lead with domestic sales north of 1.7 lakh units - a 37 per cent sales growth year-on-year.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 4, 2026Tata Punch Facelift To Get Turbo-Petrol Engine OptionNew teaser confirms big change in powertrain line-up for the Punch micro SUV.4 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 4, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What We Know So FarThe facelift to the popular XUV 700, the 7XO will arrive with notable design and tech updates, though engine options are expected to stay unchanged.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 3, 2026New Bajaj Chetak Spotted Ahead Of LaunchFresh images of the new Chetak continue to showcase a hub-mounted electric motor among other changes.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 3, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13The teaser images focus solely on the exterior, marking the first substantial update for the Punch since it was introduced in 2021.2 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jan 3, 20262026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe new Seltos is offered in 10 variants and three engine options. Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer, along with its price, engine and transmission choices, respectively.5 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read