Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic Sales

Calendar Year 2025 came to a close with a strong last hurrah for multiple carmakers as the fallout from the GST rate reduction on new vehicles continued to be in effect. December saw multiple carmakers report year-on-year growth over the previous year, with buyers looking to score a good deal on a new vehicle before the rollout of the new year and subsequent pricing revisions announced by multiple brands. As ever, Maruti Suzuki remained firmly rooted in first position, while lower down the battle for second place saw Mahindra edge out Tata by a rather fine margin. Hyundai, once the second largest seller behind Maruti Suzuki in the domestic market, was down in fourth in terms of domestic sales.



Maruti Suzuki

Domestic Sales: 1,78,646 units

Growth: 37.2 per cent



Maruti Suzuki reported a 37.2 per cent growth in domestic sales in December 2025 as it closed out the year with 1,78,646 units sold in India. Sales were up across all subsegments of vehicles with sales in the Mini segment (Alto & S-Presso) almost doubling from 7,418 units in 2024 to 14,225 units in 2025.

Similarly, the Compact segment (sub 4m vehicles excluding SUVs) grew from 54,906 units in December 2024 to 78,704 units, while Utility Vehicle sales grew from 55,651 units to 73,818 units year-on-year. Sales for vans were a lot flatter in comparison, growing from 11,678 units in 2024 to 11,899 units in 2025.



Exports, meanwhile, continued to remain below year-ago levels with 25,739 units shipped in December 2025 compared to 37,419 units the previous year. Total sales stood at 2,17,854 units - up from 1,78,248 units a year ago.



Mahindra

Domestic sales: 50,946 units

Growth: 23 per cent



Mahindra closed out 2025 with 50,946 units sold, once again sitting in second place in terms of domestic sales behind Maruti Suzuki. The carmaker reported a 23 per cent growth in sales for December 2025 rising from 41,424 units in December 2024. The carmaker said that this marked its highest-ever volumes in the SUV segment.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Domestic Sales: 50,046 units

Growth: 13.1 per cent



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported domestic sales of 50,046 units in December 2025, marking a 13.1 per cent year-on-year growth. The carmaker had reported domestic sales of 44,230 units in the same month in 2024. This put the carmaker in a close third place for the month behind Mahindra - barely 900 units off - and ahead of Hyundai India. On the whole, Tata reported total sale of 50,519 units (including exports) in the month of December, of which 6,906 units were EVs.



Cumulatively, Tata reported sales of 5,87,218 units in CY2025 while also reporting its highest-ever annual EV sales of 81,125 units. The carmaker also reported an 18 per cent growth in its SUV sales in CY 2025 while sales of CNG variants crossed 47,000 units in the year.



“For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the momentum sparked by the rollout of GST 2.0 in late Q2 FY26 gained further traction in Q3, resulting in several new records. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly wholesales of 171,103 units, while retail sales/registrations crossed the coveted 200,000 units milestone for the first time. Nexon led the charge as India’s top-selling car/SUV in October and November and is on track to retain this leadership for Q3 FY26, with sales ~64,000 units. Punch dominated its segment and Tiago delivered robust growth, reinforcing its preference among hatchback favorites,” commented Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, TMPV.



Hyundai India

Domestic Sales: 42,416 units

Growth: 0.49 per cent



Hyundai’s lacklustre performance in the domestic market looked to continue in December with relatively flat sales. Hyundai reports domestic sales of 42,416 units during the last month of 2025 - marginally higher than the 42,208 units reported in the same month the previous year. Exports meanwhile stood at 16,286 units - up 26.5 per cent year-on-year pushing the brand to report a cumulative sales growth of 6.6 per cent over December 2024 with 58,702 units sold in the month.



Toyota India

Domestic Sales: 34,157 units

Growth: 37 per cent



Toyota ended December 2025 with 34,157 units sold in the domestic market a 37 per cent growth from 24,887 units sold in the same month the previous year. Exports grew from 4,642 units to 5,176 units while cumulative sales stood at 39,333 units in the month - up 33 per cent from 29,529 units in December 2024.



For the calendar year - Toyota reported a 17 per cent growth in domestic sales with 3,51,580 units sold, while exports were up 42 per cent to 37,221 units. Cumulatively, the brand reported sales of 3,88,801 units in CY2025 - a 19 per cent year-on-year growth.



“Overall, 2025 has been a meaningful year for Toyota, marked by stronger customer acceptance across our products and services, both in domestic and export markets resulting in a year-on-year growth of 19%. This sustained performance has been driven by progressive GST reforms by the Government of India, strategic product enhancements and the introduction of new model variants,” commented Varinder Wadhwa, Vice-President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business and Profit Enhancement.



Kia India

Domestic Sales: 18,659 units

Growth: 105 per cent



Kia India doubled its sales in December 2025 with 18,659 units sold in the Indian market - up from 8,957 units reported in 2024. The carmaker attributed this growth to a strong buyer sentiment - likely caused by GST reduction on new cars - as well as a strong customer focus from the brand.



Cumulative sales in the calendar year meanwhile stood at 2,80,286 units - up 15 per cent from 2,45,000 units reported in 2024. The Sonet remained one of Kia’s best-selling models for the second year in a row in 2025 with sales once again crossing the 1 lakh unit mark for a second consecutive year.



JSW MG Motor India

Domestic Sales: 6,500 units

Growth: -13.5 per cent



JSW MG Motor India had a strong showing in the CY 2025, reporting a 19 per cent year-on-year growth with 70,554 units sold in the year. Sales in December, however, were on the decline year-on-year at 6,500 units - down 13.5 per cent from 7,516 units sold in the same month the previous year.



Skoda Auto

Domestic Sales: NA

Growth: NA



Skoda Auto reported its best-ever calendar year in the Indian market with total sales of 72,665 units - a 107 per cent growth over the past year when it sold 35,166 units. The carmaker’s previous best-ever year was reported in 2022 when it sold 53,721 units - a mark the brand crossed in the first 10 months of 2025.



The carmaker attributed the strong sales growth to the very strong reception received by the Kylaq subcompact SUV as well as strong demand for the Kodiaq and steady sales of the Kushaq and Slavia.



Skoda did not share sales numbers for December 2025.