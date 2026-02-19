Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied In South Korea

After being sighted undergoing road tests in India in January, the updated Hyundai Exter has now been spied in South Korea. The fresh set of spy images indicates that Hyundai’s compact SUV is progressing through development ahead of its expected launch later this year.

As with the earlier test car seen in India, the South Korean prototype is covered in heavy camouflage all around. The test vehicle appears to retain the signature H-shaped, high-mounted LED daytime running lights, while the square projector headlamps seem largely unchanged. However, the front bumper design could see some reworking, and the grille on the camouflaged model looks taller and more upright.

Towards the rear, most visual details remain hidden under camouflage. From what can be made out, the tail lamps appear similar to those on the current Exter, including the H-shaped lighting signature. What could be expected is the addition of a connecting light bar, though such a feature is not clearly visible in the available images.

Interior details of the facelifted Hyundai Exter remain under wraps for now, but we expect the overall cabin layout to remain familiar; however, the equipment list could see additions. Possible updates may include a larger infotainment touchscreen, enhanced digital instrument cluster functions, and additions to the connected car tech suite.

Mechanically, significant changes are not expected. The facelifted Exter is likely to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, offered with manual and AMT transmission options. The factory-fitted CNG variant equipped with Hyundai’s twin-cylinder tech should also continue as part of the range.

The Hyundai Exter, which competes with the Tata Punch, was introduced in India in mid-2023 and has received minor feature revisions since launch. The facelifted version is expected to arrive in the Indian market later this year.

Spy shot source - onyoukim