Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Full Price List Revealed, Starts At Rs 15.99 Lakh

After a BaaS price reveal of the all-new e-Vitara without any fanfare, Maruti Suzuki has now given out pricing for the non-BaaS line-up. Without opting for the BaaS, the e-Vitara’s standard pricing is almost Rs 5-5.5 lakh more, ranging between Rs 15.99-20.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Battery Pricing (ex-showroom) Delta 49kWh Rs 15.99 lakh Zeta 61kWh Rs 17.49 lakh Alpha 61kWh Rs 19.79 lakh Alpha Dual Tone 61kWh Rs 20.01 lakh

Where the prices were ranging around Rs 10.99-14.51 lakh (ex-showroom) under the battery subscription model, the battery rental starts at Rs 3.99 per km for the smaller battery and Rs 4.39 per km for the bigger 61kWh. The variant-wise battery and pricing do not differ without the BaaS, where there are three variants – Zeta, Delta and Alpha – with two battery pack options offered, where 49kWh is limited to Zeta, whereas the 61kWh is offered with the Zeta and Alpha trims.

The Zeta variant gets a Front Wheel Drive configuration, which pushes out a peak 142bhp and 192.5Nm. Meanwhile, the 61kWh version puts out around 172bhp, although torque remains unchanged. The AWD model sold globally is not coming to India for now. And the claimed range of up to 440 km for the 49kWh models and up to 543 km for the 61kWh variants.

For customers buying the e-Vitara before March 31, Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary home charger with installation charges covered. Early buyers will also be offered complementary DC fast charging at Nexa outlets for the 1st year or up to 1000 units. And the 8-year battery warranty and a 3-year vehicle warranty will be offered.

As for the pricing, it undercuts the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Mahindra BE6, while offering a larger battery pack and a longer range. It is also more affordable than the Tata Curvv EV and VinFast VF7. The only other EV in this space that is priced on par with it is the ageing MG ZS EV.