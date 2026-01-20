Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs. 35,000 Crore For Setting Up New Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest car maker by volume, has announced an investment of Rs. 35,000 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The new facility will come up in Khoraj, on 1,750 acres of land provided by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). An investment letter handover ceremony was held in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Deputy CM Harshbhai Sanghavi, and Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, Maruti Suzuki India.

The upcoming facility will be the second manufacturing plant owned by the company in Gujarat, which already owns Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), located near Ahmedabad. The new facility will have four different plants, and each will have an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units, which brings the total capacity of the upcoming Khoraj plant to 10 lakh units per annum.

મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલ તથા નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી હર્ષભાઈ સંઘવી ઉપરાંત મારુતિ સુઝુકીના મેનેજિંગ ડિરેક્ટર શ્રી હિસાશી તાકેઉચીની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં મારુતિ સુઝુકી ઇન્ડિયા લિમિટેડ દ્વારા ખોરજમાં GIDC દ્વારા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાયેલી 1750 એકર જમીન પર ₹35,000 કરોડના રોકાણ સાથે વ્હીકલ…

According to the Gujarat CMO, the new Maruti plant is expected to generate direct employment for over 12,000 people. Additionally, ancillary units and MSMEs will be established in the surrounding areas, creating an estimated 7.5 lakh indirect jobs. The CMO expects this integrated cluster will further strengthen Gujarat’s identity as an auto hub.

Highlighting the India–Gujarat–Japan relations, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said, “This is not just a new automobile manufacturing facility, but a significant step toward further strengthening one of the country’s largest and most competitive automobile manufacturing corridors.” He also recalled that during his visit to Japan, Suzuki’s CEO had referred to Gujarat as a “second home.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has three more facilities in Haryana, located in Gururam, Manesar, and Sonipat. The addition of the new plant brings the total to five manufacturing facilities across the two states.