QJ Motor SRK 421 RR Unveiled In Europe

Chinese motorcycle giant QJ Motor has unveiled a small-displacement inline four supersport called the QJ SRK 421 RR for the European market. This new sports bike seems to have its sights set on the market of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR, offering similar output specs at a fraction of the Ninja’s cost. Here’s a look at the highlights of the SRK 421 RR, from its sharp design to what appears to be a screaming high-revving inline four-engine.

The SRK 421 RR does sports a sharp and attractive design language, complete with cuts and creases, with a dual-pod LED headlamp set-up with an air intake positioned at the nose of the face. The small windscreen looks purposeful, and the layered fairings complement the chiselled and muscular fuel tank, with a split-seat set-up rounding off the tail section with a sharp, attractive and upswept tail section. On looks alone, the SRK 421 RR is certain to make a solid impression.

Under the bodywork is a 421 cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC engine which boasts of an output of 76 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The output numbers are near identical to that of the ZX-4RR, even though the SRK 421 RR costs GBP 4,299 (approximately Rs. 5.26 lakh under current exchange rates), while the ZX-4RR costs GBP 8,799 (approximately Rs. 10.77 lakh).

The four-cylinder engine of the SRK 421 RR is paired to a 6-speed transmission, and the engine features DLC-treated valve tappets, an electroplated ceramic cylinder and a forged alloy steel camshaft. Maximum speed is a claimed 210 kmph.

The steel-aluminium braided composite frame which is essentially a steel and aluminium trellis frame is said to provide high-strength rigidity and evenly balanced weight distribution to offer excellent agility and handling. Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks and a multi-link shock absorber at the rear comprise suspension units. Stopping power is tackled by Brembo radial four-piston calipers on dual 300 mm front discs and a two-piston caliper gripping a 240 mm single rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS.

A 7-inch TFT display offers the rider interface, with a multi-language menu, smartphone connectivity and navigation mirroring. Two ride modes, Normal and Sport allow for different levels of traction control as well as throttle response. Sport mode, designed for track use, allows slight rear wheel slip as well as wheelies. So far, there's no word of QJ Motor introducing the SRK 421 RR in India. The bigger Qianjiang Group also encompasses Benelli, Benda and Keeway brands.