Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, Refined
- The Hero Destini 110 is priced from ₹72,000
- Comfort, accessibility and fuel efficiency are its strengths
- Refined engine, neutral ergonomics make it universally accessible
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The 110 cc scooter is India’s everyday workhorse – it takes on multiple roles, with different characters – be it the office shuttle, the school run companion, the grocery carrier and, for many, the first two-wheeler in the family. The Hero Destini 110 tries to meet exactly those requirements. It positions itself as a simple, no-frills scooter that prioritises comfort, reliability and above all, efficiency.
Also Read: Hero Destini 110 Launched At Rs. 72,000
Launched in 2025, it’s only now we got a chance to get to know the Destini 110 better. The question we had before pushing the starter button on the Destini 110 is simple: in 2025, when buyers are spoilt for choice, does simplicity still sell? After spending a couple of hundred kilometres with the scooter in both city traffic and open highway conditions, the answer becomes clearer.
Design & Features
The Destini 110 plays it safe – and deliberately so. Its design is clean, conventional and widely appealing. There’s a subtle retro undertone, highlighted by chrome garnishing across the apron, side panels and exhaust. The signature H-shaped LED DRL up front adds a touch of identity, though the indicators remain conventional bulb units.
The front mudguard and rear side sections are metal, and lend a sense of solidity, and also add to its 114 kg kerb weight, giving it a reassuring heft without making it feel cumbersome. The front apron and the panels above the headlight area are still plastic though, to keep the weight in check.
The instrument cluster is part-analogue, part-digital. It displays the essentials: speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter and instantaneous fuel economy. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, no turn-by-turn navigation, no flashy interface – just clear, readable information.
The Destini 110 is available in two variants - the VX, priced at Rs. 72,000 (Ex-showroom), and the ZX, priced at Rs. 79,000 (Ex-showroom). The only difference is that the VX gets a front drum brake, no chrome cover on the exhaust, and doesn't get a pillion back-rest.
I’m not particularly a fan of the design of the tail section which seems to have three different layers of design elements, and with more chrome overall than what I prefer. Nevertheless, it’s a scooter designed to appeal to a wide audience rather than to turn heads. Whether that works for you depends on what you value – understated familiarity or bold styling.
Practicality & Ergonomics
Practicality remains one of the Destini’s strongest suits. Under the long, generously padded seat lies approximately 19 litres of storage – not enough for a full-face helmet, but sufficient for daily essentials, if not exactly cavernous. A boot light adds convenience when accessing the underseat compartment in the dark.
The seat itself is the longest in the segment, at 785 mm, offering ample room for both rider and pillion. With a seat height of just 770 mm, the scooter feels approachable and confidence-inspiring. Even shorter riders will find it easy to plant both feet firmly on the ground.
The multi-function ignition key allows you to open both the seat and the external fuel lid without dismounting – a small but meaningful convenience during everyday use.
Switchgear is straightforward and of acceptable quality. You get the usual controls along with Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system), which cuts the engine at stop lights and restarts it instantly with a twist of the throttle, with the brake engaged. It’s a practical feature which contributes to better fuel efficiency in stop-go traffic.
The only noticeable weak point are a few inconsistent panel gaps and the mirror quality. There is mild distortion around the edges, something that feels avoidable in 2026 and slightly detracts from an otherwise solid commuter package.
Performance
Powering the Hero Destini 110 is a 110 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm – numbers that are par for the course in this segment. What is immediately impressive is the refinement of the engine. Acceleration is linear and predictable.
There’s no sudden surge, no abrupt throttle response – just a smooth, progressive build-up of speed. The engine’s character is friendly – perfect for anyone to get used to an entry-level scooter, first-time riders and young adults included.
The engine feels happiest between 65 and 80 kmph. At 70 kmph, it cruises effortlessly, calm and composed. Even at 80 kmph, it remains relaxed. Push it beyond 85 kmph and you’ll begin to sense the engine working harder and at its limit. There’s a mild buzz at higher speeds, not intrusive vibrations, but enough to remind you that this isn’t a high-speed, performance-packed scooter. Top speed hovers around a speedo-indicated 90-92 kmph, though it’s not a pace the Destini 110 enjoys sustaining.
Ride & Handling
On smooth tarmac, the Destini 110 feels pliant and stable. The 114 kg
kerb weight contributes positively to highway stability, making the scooter feel planted even at higher cruising speeds. Through corners, it behaves predictably. It’s not sporty, nor does it attempt to be, but it feels composed, stable and reassuring.
Over broken surfaces, the softly tuned suspension prioritises comfort. There is a slight bounce over sharper undulations, but never to a point that unsettles the rider. The overall balance between ride comfort and stability is quite appreciable for its intended purpose.
Efficiency
Where the Destini 110 impresses the most is in its fuel efficiency figures. Hero claims around 56 kmpl – an ambitious figure. In mixed riding conditions, including city traffic and highway stretches, mostly at a brisk pace, the scooter returned 52 kmpl in our tests. That places it among the most fuel-efficient scooters in its class.
With a steadier throttle, and easy riding style, the Destini 110 is expected to consistently return over 50 kmpl easily. Over time, that efficiency translates directly into lower running costs – a decisive factor for many buyers in this segment.
Verdict
The Hero Destini 110 has a lot going for it. While it doesn’t overwhelm you with technology or aggressive styling, it focusses on delivering exactly what a large segment of buyers want – smooth performance, accessible ergonomics and excellent fuel economy. It is simple. It is efficient. And it is easy to live with.
Sometimes, doing the basics exceptionally well is more than enough. And to that end, the Destini 110 has our approval. But then the bigger question is – how does it stack up against its rivals – who are leading the popularity charts in the segment? That’s a story for another day.
In the end, the Destini 110 makes a compelling case for anyone looking for a simple, no-frills and economical scooter. If your priorities are comfort, practicality and long-term savings at the fuel pump, the Hero Destini 110 ticks all the right boxes.
Research More on Hero Destini 110
Popular Hero Models
- Hero
XPulse 200 4VEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakh
- Hero
Splendor PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 74,152 - 76,437
- Hero
HF DeluxeEx-showroom Price₹ 56,742 - 69,235
- Hero
HF Deluxe i3sEx-showroom Price₹ 66,382 - 68,485
- Hero
Super SplendorEx-showroom Price₹ 81,998 - 85,594
- Hero
HF 100Ex-showroom Price₹ 59,489
- Hero
Pleasure Plus 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 69,766 - 75,712
- Hero
Destini 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 74,165 - 83,245
- Hero
Xtreme 160REx-showroom Price₹ 1.05 Lakh
- Hero
Xoom 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 72,351 - 77,836
- Hero
Glamour 125 XTECEx-showroom Price₹ 84,106 - 88,346
- Hero
Vida VX2Ex-showroom Price₹ 99,490 - 1.1 Lakh
- Hero
Xtreme 250REx-showroom Price₹ 1.76 Lakh
- Hero
Xoom 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 80,494 - 86,025
- Hero
Xoom 160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.37 Lakh
- Hero
XPulse 210Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.71 - 1.81 Lakh
- Hero
Xtreme 125REx-showroom Price₹ 89,000 - 1.05 Lakh
- Hero
Xtreme 160R 4VEx-showroom Price₹ 1.3 - 1.34 Lakh
- Hero
Destini 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 72,000 - 79,000
- Hero
Vida V2Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.45 Lakh
- Hero
Vida Dirt.E K3Ex-showroom Price₹ 69,990
- Hero
Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0Ex-showroom Price₹ 80,214
- Hero
Splendor Plus XtecEx-showroom Price₹ 77,678 - 80,721
- Hero
Passion PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 76,941 - 78,324
- Hero
New Destini 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 78,699 - 88,280
- Hero
Mavrick 440Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.13 - 2.4 Lakh
- Hero
Karizma XMREx-showroom Price₹ 1.84 - 1.86 Lakh
- Hero
HF Deluxe ProEx-showroom Price₹ 68,485
- Hero
Glamour X 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 87,989 - 97,717
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-02
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Feb 25, 2026Over 1 Lakh Motorists to Get Toll Refund After Major Mumbai-Pune Expressway DisruptionMSRDC will refund Rs 5.16 crore in tolls to motorists affected by the Expressway Tanker Incident, which occurred earlier this month.1 min read
- 2026 KTM 250 Duke, 200 Duke Updated With New Colour OptionsThe 250 Duke gets two new colour options while the 200 Duke gets one.2 mins read
- Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Debuts In India: Bookings Open March 10This is the first time the CLA nameplate will be offered in an electric derivative with the EV claimed to offer 792km WLTP range.3 mins read
- Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Reintroduced: Priced At Rs 70.31 LakhThe Wrangler in this edition wears a military green paint scheme and is limited to just 41 units across India.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 24, 2026New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied For The First TimeThe existing Toyota Fortuner has completed nearly a decade in India, and we could expect the new-gen SUV to make its India debut in 2027.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 23, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of LaunchThe facelifted Kushaq made its global debut last month with deliveries set to commence from March 2026.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 15, 2026Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1The Victoris is Maruti’s latest offering for the Indian market, and after spending some time with it, here are a few early impressions.1 min read