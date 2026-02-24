Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, Refined

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The 110 cc scooter is India’s everyday workhorse – it takes on multiple roles, with different characters – be it the office shuttle, the school run companion, the grocery carrier and, for many, the first two-wheeler in the family. The Hero Destini 110 tries to meet exactly those requirements. It positions itself as a simple, no-frills scooter that prioritises comfort, reliability and above all, efficiency.

Launched in 2025, it’s only now we got a chance to get to know the Destini 110 better. The question we had before pushing the starter button on the Destini 110 is simple: in 2025, when buyers are spoilt for choice, does simplicity still sell? After spending a couple of hundred kilometres with the scooter in both city traffic and open highway conditions, the answer becomes clearer.

Design & Features

The Destini 110 plays it safe – and deliberately so. Its design is clean, conventional and widely appealing. There’s a subtle retro undertone, highlighted by chrome garnishing across the apron, side panels and exhaust. The signature H-shaped LED DRL up front adds a touch of identity, though the indicators remain conventional bulb units.

The front mudguard and rear side sections are metal, and lend a sense of solidity, and also add to its 114 kg kerb weight, giving it a reassuring heft without making it feel cumbersome. The front apron and the panels above the headlight area are still plastic though, to keep the weight in check.

The instrument cluster is part-analogue, part-digital. It displays the essentials: speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter and instantaneous fuel economy. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, no turn-by-turn navigation, no flashy interface – just clear, readable information.

The Destini 110 is available in two variants - the VX, priced at Rs. 72,000 (Ex-showroom), and the ZX, priced at Rs. 79,000 (Ex-showroom). The only difference is that the VX gets a front drum brake, no chrome cover on the exhaust, and doesn't get a pillion back-rest.

I’m not particularly a fan of the design of the tail section which seems to have three different layers of design elements, and with more chrome overall than what I prefer. Nevertheless, it’s a scooter designed to appeal to a wide audience rather than to turn heads. Whether that works for you depends on what you value – understated familiarity or bold styling.

Practicality & Ergonomics

Practicality remains one of the Destini’s strongest suits. Under the long, generously padded seat lies approximately 19 litres of storage – not enough for a full-face helmet, but sufficient for daily essentials, if not exactly cavernous. A boot light adds convenience when accessing the underseat compartment in the dark.

The seat itself is the longest in the segment, at 785 mm, offering ample room for both rider and pillion. With a seat height of just 770 mm, the scooter feels approachable and confidence-inspiring. Even shorter riders will find it easy to plant both feet firmly on the ground.

The multi-function ignition key allows you to open both the seat and the external fuel lid without dismounting – a small but meaningful convenience during everyday use.

Switchgear is straightforward and of acceptable quality. You get the usual controls along with Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system), which cuts the engine at stop lights and restarts it instantly with a twist of the throttle, with the brake engaged. It’s a practical feature which contributes to better fuel efficiency in stop-go traffic.

The only noticeable weak point are a few inconsistent panel gaps and the mirror quality. There is mild distortion around the edges, something that feels avoidable in 2026 and slightly detracts from an otherwise solid commuter package.

Performance

Powering the Hero Destini 110 is a 110 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm – numbers that are par for the course in this segment. What is immediately impressive is the refinement of the engine. Acceleration is linear and predictable.

There’s no sudden surge, no abrupt throttle response – just a smooth, progressive build-up of speed. The engine’s character is friendly – perfect for anyone to get used to an entry-level scooter, first-time riders and young adults included.

The engine feels happiest between 65 and 80 kmph. At 70 kmph, it cruises effortlessly, calm and composed. Even at 80 kmph, it remains relaxed. Push it beyond 85 kmph and you’ll begin to sense the engine working harder and at its limit. There’s a mild buzz at higher speeds, not intrusive vibrations, but enough to remind you that this isn’t a high-speed, performance-packed scooter. Top speed hovers around a speedo-indicated 90-92 kmph, though it’s not a pace the Destini 110 enjoys sustaining.

Ride & Handling

On smooth tarmac, the Destini 110 feels pliant and stable. The 114 kg

kerb weight contributes positively to highway stability, making the scooter feel planted even at higher cruising speeds. Through corners, it behaves predictably. It’s not sporty, nor does it attempt to be, but it feels composed, stable and reassuring.

Over broken surfaces, the softly tuned suspension prioritises comfort. There is a slight bounce over sharper undulations, but never to a point that unsettles the rider. The overall balance between ride comfort and stability is quite appreciable for its intended purpose.

Efficiency

Where the Destini 110 impresses the most is in its fuel efficiency figures. Hero claims around 56 kmpl – an ambitious figure. In mixed riding conditions, including city traffic and highway stretches, mostly at a brisk pace, the scooter returned 52 kmpl in our tests. That places it among the most fuel-efficient scooters in its class.

With a steadier throttle, and easy riding style, the Destini 110 is expected to consistently return over 50 kmpl easily. Over time, that efficiency translates directly into lower running costs – a decisive factor for many buyers in this segment.

Verdict

The Hero Destini 110 has a lot going for it. While it doesn’t overwhelm you with technology or aggressive styling, it focusses on delivering exactly what a large segment of buyers want – smooth performance, accessible ergonomics and excellent fuel economy. It is simple. It is efficient. And it is easy to live with.

Sometimes, doing the basics exceptionally well is more than enough. And to that end, the Destini 110 has our approval. But then the bigger question is – how does it stack up against its rivals – who are leading the popularity charts in the segment? That’s a story for another day.

In the end, the Destini 110 makes a compelling case for anyone looking for a simple, no-frills and economical scooter. If your priorities are comfort, practicality and long-term savings at the fuel pump, the Hero Destini 110 ticks all the right boxes.