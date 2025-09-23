logo
New Hero Destini 110 Launched In India At Rs 72,000

Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
2025-09-23 13:40:09
Key Highlights
  • Hero Destini 110 ZX is priced at Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom)
  • Has the same design and styling as the Destini 125
  • Weighs 114 kg kerb; certified fuel efficiency is 56.2 kmpl

In January 2025, Hero MotoCorp launched the all-new Destini 125, seven years after the launch of the original in 2018. Now, the company has launched the all-new Destini 110, with the same design and styling as the 125 cc model. It is offered in two variants: VX at Rs 72,000 and ZX at Rs 79,000 (both, ex-showroom).

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

Hero Destini 110 Launched In India Price Specs Colours Details 1In terms of design, the Destini 110 looks almost identical to its 125cc counterpart. It sports the familiar H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, with the indicators placed a bit lower on the apron. The VX variant is available in grey, blue, and white, while the ZX variant gets grey, blue, and red colour schemes.

The Destini 110 has a wheelbase of 1,302 mm, a seat height of 770 mm, and a ground clearance of 162 mm. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a standard single-sided shock at the rear. It rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres, 90/90 at the front and 100/80 at the rear. The scooter weighs 114 kg (kerb) and has a 5.3-litre fuel tank.

Also Read: Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: Versatile Maxi-Scooter Is A Game-Changer
The scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc engine that produces 8.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.87 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Hero claims that the Destini 110 will return a mileage of 56.2 kmpl.

On the features front, the top-spec ZX variant comes equipped with cast wheels and a front disc brake, while the VX makes do with a drum setup. Both variants of the Destini 110 get a projector LED headlight, LED tail lamp and a digi-analogue speedometer. Other notable features include a front glove box with a built-in USB charging port.

