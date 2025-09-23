New Hero Destini 110 Launched In India At Rs 72,000

In January 2025, Hero MotoCorp launched the all-new Destini 125, seven years after the launch of the original in 2018. Now, the company has launched the all-new Destini 110, with the same design and styling as the 125 cc model. It is offered in two variants: VX at Rs 72,000 and ZX at Rs 79,000 (both, ex-showroom).

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

In terms of design, the Destini 110 looks almost identical to its 125cc counterpart. It sports the familiar H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, with the indicators placed a bit lower on the apron. The VX variant is available in grey, blue, and white, while the ZX variant gets grey, blue, and red colour schemes.



The Destini 110 has a wheelbase of 1,302 mm, a seat height of 770 mm, and a ground clearance of 162 mm. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a standard single-sided shock at the rear. It rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres, 90/90 at the front and 100/80 at the rear. The scooter weighs 114 kg (kerb) and has a 5.3-litre fuel tank.