New Hero Destini 110 Launched In India At Rs 72,000
- Hero Destini 110 ZX is priced at Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom)
- Has the same design and styling as the Destini 125
- Weighs 114 kg kerb; certified fuel efficiency is 56.2 kmpl
In January 2025, Hero MotoCorp launched the all-new Destini 125, seven years after the launch of the original in 2018. Now, the company has launched the all-new Destini 110, with the same design and styling as the 125 cc model. It is offered in two variants: VX at Rs 72,000 and ZX at Rs 79,000 (both, ex-showroom).
In terms of design, the Destini 110 looks almost identical to its 125cc counterpart. It sports the familiar H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, with the indicators placed a bit lower on the apron. The VX variant is available in grey, blue, and white, while the ZX variant gets grey, blue, and red colour schemes.
The Destini 110 has a wheelbase of 1,302 mm, a seat height of 770 mm, and a ground clearance of 162 mm. Suspension is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a standard single-sided shock at the rear. It rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres, 90/90 at the front and 100/80 at the rear. The scooter weighs 114 kg (kerb) and has a 5.3-litre fuel tank.
The scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc engine that produces 8.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.87 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Hero claims that the Destini 110 will return a mileage of 56.2 kmpl.
On the features front, the top-spec ZX variant comes equipped with cast wheels and a front disc brake, while the VX makes do with a drum setup. Both variants of the Destini 110 get a projector LED headlight, LED tail lamp and a digi-analogue speedometer. Other notable features include a front glove box with a built-in USB charging port.
