GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

As per the revised GST rates, all motorcycles below 350 cc now attract 18 per cent GST as against 28 per cent previously.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Price reduction to affect all internal combustion models in Hero's line-up
  • Karizma, Xpulse, Xtreme 250R get highest price reduction
  • Hero's Vida range unaffected

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price cut across its portfolio of internal combustion scooters and motorcycles effective from September 22. The two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that prices of its offerings will be reduced by up to Rs 16,000 depending on the model and variant. Note that the price reduction does not affect the Harley Davidson X440 that is also marketed by Hero. The motorcycle, instead, is set to become more expensive come September 22.
 

Also read: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 17,000 After GST Revision 
 

2025 Hero Xoom 160 red m2

As per the recent GST reforms, two-wheelers under 350 cc now attract 18 per cent GST, down from 28 per cent, while larger displacement models will now be priced at 40 per cent - higher than before.
 

Scooter ModelPrice Reduction By
Destini 125Up to Rs 7,197
Pleasure+Up to Rs 6,417
Xoom 110Up to Rs 6,597
Xoom 125Up to Rs 7,291
Xoom 160Up to Rs 11,602

Also read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc 
 

Starting with the scooters, the Destini 125 will receive a price reduction of up to Rs 7,197 with the Pleasure+ set to receive a price reduction of up to Rs 6,417. Moving to the Xoom family, it’s the Xoom 160 that will receive the most notable benefits, with prices set to be slashed by Rs 11,602. The Xoom 110 and 125 will receive a price reduction of Rs 6,597 and Rs 7,291, respectively.

2025 suzuki access vs tvs jupiter 125 hero destini 125 carandbike 7

Also read: Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control 
 

Moving to motorcycles, the Karizma 210 is set to see prices slashed by up to Rs 15,743, followed closely by the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R with price reductions of up to Rs 14,516 and Rs 14,055, respectively. The Xtreme 160R and 125R will receive a price reduction of up to Rs 10,985 and Rs 8,010, respectively.
 

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat m2
Motorcycle ModelPrice Reduction By
Karizma 210Up to Rs 15,743
Xpulse 210Up to Rs 14,516
Xtreme 250RUp to Rs 14,055
Xtreme 160RUp to Rs 10,985
Xtreme 125RUp to Rs 8,010
Glamour XUp to Rs 7,813
Splendor+Up to Rs 6,820
Super SplendorUp to Rs 7,254
HF DeluxeUp to Rs 5,805
Passion+Up to Rs 6,500

Also read: Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh
 

On the commuter motorcycle side, the new Glamour X will see prices slashed by up to Rs 7,813. The Splendor+ and Super Splendor will see downward price revisions of up to Rs 6,820 and Rs 7,254, respectively. The HF Deluxe and Passion+, meanwhile, will be more affordable by up to Rs 5,805 and Rs 6,500, respectively.
 

Hero Xtreme 250 R Web 14

Hero’s Vida range of EVs are not affected.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's

