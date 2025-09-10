GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price cut across its portfolio of internal combustion scooters and motorcycles effective from September 22. The two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that prices of its offerings will be reduced by up to Rs 16,000 depending on the model and variant. Note that the price reduction does not affect the Harley Davidson X440 that is also marketed by Hero. The motorcycle, instead, is set to become more expensive come September 22.



As per the recent GST reforms, two-wheelers under 350 cc now attract 18 per cent GST, down from 28 per cent, while larger displacement models will now be priced at 40 per cent - higher than before.



Scooter Model Price Reduction By Destini 125 Up to Rs 7,197 Pleasure+ Up to Rs 6,417 Xoom 110 Up to Rs 6,597 Xoom 125 Up to Rs 7,291 Xoom 160 Up to Rs 11,602

Starting with the scooters, the Destini 125 will receive a price reduction of up to Rs 7,197 with the Pleasure+ set to receive a price reduction of up to Rs 6,417. Moving to the Xoom family, it’s the Xoom 160 that will receive the most notable benefits, with prices set to be slashed by Rs 11,602. The Xoom 110 and 125 will receive a price reduction of Rs 6,597 and Rs 7,291, respectively.

Moving to motorcycles, the Karizma 210 is set to see prices slashed by up to Rs 15,743, followed closely by the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R with price reductions of up to Rs 14,516 and Rs 14,055, respectively. The Xtreme 160R and 125R will receive a price reduction of up to Rs 10,985 and Rs 8,010, respectively.



Motorcycle Model Price Reduction By Karizma 210 Up to Rs 15,743 Xpulse 210 Up to Rs 14,516 Xtreme 250R Up to Rs 14,055 Xtreme 160R Up to Rs 10,985 Xtreme 125R Up to Rs 8,010 Glamour X Up to Rs 7,813 Splendor+ Up to Rs 6,820 Super Splendor Up to Rs 7,254 HF Deluxe Up to Rs 5,805 Passion+ Up to Rs 6,500

On the commuter motorcycle side, the new Glamour X will see prices slashed by up to Rs 7,813. The Splendor+ and Super Splendor will see downward price revisions of up to Rs 6,820 and Rs 7,254, respectively. The HF Deluxe and Passion+, meanwhile, will be more affordable by up to Rs 5,805 and Rs 6,500, respectively.



Hero’s Vida range of EVs are not affected.