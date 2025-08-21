HomeNews & Reviews
Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control

The Xtreme 125R will be the second 125 cc in the country to feature cruise control, following the launch of the Glamour X.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Xtreme 125R to get all features of the Glamour X
  • To feature ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control and three ride modes
  • Likely to launch as a new top-spec trim

Hero MotoCorp has made waves in the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the new Glamour X. What’s interesting is that it’s the first 125 cc motorcycle in the country to come with cruise control, along with a few other features not seen before in this segment. Now, car&bike has learnt that the Xtreme 125R, which is another popular 125 cc Hero model, will soon get cruise control, ride-by-wire with ride modes as well. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999

 

Hero Glamour X 125 2

The Xtreme 125R will not only get cruise control, as it’s likely to get loaded with all the bells and whistles that were introduced on the Glamour X. That means a ride-by-wire throttle, which paves the way for cruise control itself, three riding modes – Eco, Road, and Power – and a new colour LCD to top it all off. 
 
When it comes to cruise control, the Xtreme 125R will feature a dedicated switch, like the Glamour X, making it easy to dial in and maintain your cruising speed. A dedicated ride mode switch along with easy-to-use menu buttons, just like the Glamour X will also be carried over to the Xtreme 125. This upgrade is expected to be part of a new variant, much like what we’ve seen with the Glamour range. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What’s New?
 Hero Xtreme 125 R 16

On the powertrain front, things will remain unchanged. The Xtreme 125R will stick with its 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, now also found in the Glamour X. It produces 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.  

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has quietly introduced a new single-seat variant of the Xtreme 125R lineup. Priced at Rs 1 lakh, it slots between the split-seat IBS variant at Rs 98,425 and the top-spec ABS variant at Rs 1.02 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Expect the new ‘X Factor’ Xtreme 125R to be priced above this.

# Hero Xtreme 125R Cruise Control# Hero Xtreme 125R# 2025 Hero Xtreme 125R# Xtreme 125R# Hero Glamour X 125# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
