Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India Debut On January 19

Toyota will unveil the India-spec Urban Cruiser EV on January 19, 2026. The Urban Cruiser EV is Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, developed as part of the ongoing partnership between the two Japanese carmakers that share several key models across their portfolio both in India and abroad. The Toyota EV will be its first all-electric offering for the Indian market with the model expected to roll out of Maruti Suzuki’s new Gujarat plant alongside the e Vitara.



On the styling front, the Urban Cruiser EV shares many of its basic design elements with the Suzuki, though it does get its own distinctive front-end design. The fascia features Toyota’s ‘Hammer Head’ design with a black finished upright grille, flanked by angular, swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps. The bumper design too is more staid as compared to the Maruti’s, with the most notable elements being the low-set central intake and slit like side vents. The side profile, including the shape of the doors, and the rear end design, are shared with the e Vitara.



The cabin, meanwhile, is nearly identical to the e Vitara, replete with the large central free-standing touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and floating centre console.



Moving to the powertrain, the Urban Cruiser EV comes with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, along with multiple battery options in global markets. The base variants are equipped with a 49 kWh battery paired with a single electric motor delivering 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque good for 300 km of range. Stepping up, the larger 61 kWh battery is available in both FWD and AWD versions. The front-wheel drive setup produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm, while the all-wheel drive variant puts out a combined output of 181 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Toyota claims a range of around 400 km depending on the configuration.

For the Indian market, we expect Toyota to emulate the e Vitara by only offering the Front Wheel Drive variants of the Urban Cruiser EV