2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Gets New Features, Cosmetic Updates; Prices Start From Rs 25.50 Lakh

Isuzu has silently updated the ageing D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up for the 2026 model year with minor cosmetic changes, adding new features and dropping the 4x2 drivetrain option. From now on, the D-Max V-Cross is offered solely in 4x4 spec with manual and automatic gearbox options. Prices for the updated V-Cross start from Rs 25.50 lakh and go up to Rs 30.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Starting with the cosmetic updates, the V-Cross gets a revised front fascia with tweaks to the grille and bumper. The grille now gets a new chunky black lower lip, while the bumper’s lower section now features less cladding and has done away with the faux skid plate element. Down the sides, the 18-inch alloy wheel design is new, while the black wheelarch and side body cladding have been deleted.



Inside, cosmetic updates come in the form of the new floating centre touchscreen on top variants in place of the older flush fitting unit, as well as contrast trim inserts on the dashboard and doors. The touchscreen size has been upped from 9.0 inches to 10.3 inches, with the unit also featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The pick-up also gets a new 360-degree camera system - the cameras are integrated into the grille, wing mirrors and tailgate, and tyre pressure monitoring. The top Z Prestige AT trims also get an 8-speaker sound system with roof-mounted speakers.



Mechanically, the 2026 V-Cross gets two notable updates. Firstly, the company looks to have dropped the option for a base 4x2 trim, with buyers now only able to spec the lifestyle pick-up with shift-on-the-fly 4WD as standard. Secondly, all variants now come with an auto-locking differential, which should make the pick-up more capable during off-road driving.



The 1.9-litre diesel engine soldier on and develops a peak 161 bhp and 360 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.