Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone

The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Isuzu achieves 1 lakh unit production milestone
  • D-Max V-Cross was the milestone vehicle
  • Isuzu India retails two passenger vehicles currently

Isuzu Motors India has announced crossing the 1 lakh units production milestone at its Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The landmark vehicle to roll out was the Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross, one of the company’s most popular models in India. Isuzu states that over the past two years, the company has doubled its production of vehicles and engines to meet the growing demand in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: 2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled

 

Isuzu 1 lakh production milestone 1

Sharing his thoughts, Rajesh Mittal, President & Managing Director, Isuzu Motor India, said, “At Isuzu Motors India, we take immense pride in our journey here in India. Over the years, the company has achieved significant milestones in both production and exports. One key highlight is that around 22% of our production line workforce comprises talented women. This showcases our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to providing products and services of the highest level of quality in India and in the overseas market.”

 

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?

 

Isuzu 1 lakh production milestone 2

Isuzu Motor India began operations in 2016 with the establishment of its Sri City plant. In 2020, the company entered Phase 2 of its operations, inaugurating a press shop and engine assembly plant to facilitate production processes. Since then, the facility has manufactured over 1.4 million pressed parts. 

 

In the passenger vehicle segment, Isuzu Motor India currently offers the MU-X SUV priced at Rs 37 lakh and the D-Max V-Cross pickup truck starting at Rs 25.51 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Additionally, the company retails a range of commercial vehicles, including the S-Cab and D-MAX models. 

 

