2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled

The 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift is based on the second-generation version that arrived globally in 2020 and gets comprehensive upgrades
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Isuzu MU-X facelift gets sportier with the new RS variant, alongside the premium Ultimate trim.
  • The MU-X RS gets blacked-out exterior elements, both versions come with a new console and an updated infotainment system.
  • Isuzu India still sells the previous generation MU-X despite moving to a new generation globally.

Isuzu has launched the updated MU-X SUV in Thailand bringing comprehensive upgrades to the full-size offering. The 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift is based on the second-generation version that arrived globally in 2020. The updated SUV arrives with sportier design cues on the new RS variant, while the model gets a premium touch on the Ultimate trim.

 

Also Read: A Tale Of Jungle And Track: Vredestein Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti i Tyres Experienced

2024 Isuzu MU X Facelift Unveiled 1
The new Isuzu MU-X gets a larger grille accompanied by a more pronounced bumper with larger air intakes and sharper-looking LED headlamps. The rear gets full-width taillights and a revised bumper. The MU-X RS trim further gets a blacked-out grille, gloss-black garnish around the intakes and a front skid plate with rear bumper extensions. The new bodywork is complemented by the 20-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and matching wheel arches and roof. The RS badging and centre caps are finished in a contrasting green accent that stands out. 

 

The cabin now comes equipped with a new 7-inch digital instrument console along with the updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the SUV also gets red ambient lighting on the RS trim. The seats and door pads have been redesigned while the Ultimate trim gets truffle brown leather upholstery with matching inserts. 

 

Also Read2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh
 2024 Isuzu MU X Facelift 2

The MU-X facelift also gets updated safety systems including an ADAS suite of features such as lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic brake on the top variants. There’s also a surround-view monitor, which gives a 360-degree view of the SUV including what’s under the vehicle’s floor when off-roading. 


Power on the Thai-spec MU-X comes from two diesel options. The entry-level trims get the 1.9-litre engine with 148 bhp, whereas the top variants get the 3.0-litre motor with 187 bhp on offer. Power goes to either the rear wheels or all four wheels via the 6-speed automatic transmission. 

 

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?

2024 Isuzu MU X Facelift Unveiled
The Isuzu MU-X takes on the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the segment. There’s no word whether Isuzu India plans to bring the latest iteration of the SUV to the Indian market. Although, the company has said that the SUV will be launched in over 60 countries globally. The company is still selling the previous generation MU-X alongside the D-Max V-Cross pickup in India. 


 

# Isuzu# Isuzu MU-X# Isuzu India# Isuzu MU-X facelift# Cars
