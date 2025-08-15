HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

The carmaker is set to reveal four new concepts today, namely the Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Mahindra is all set to unveil a range of new concepts today at its Freedom_Nu event, on August 15, 2025. The carmaker is set to reveal four new concepts today, namely the Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X. Mahindra has dropped multiple teasers for the vehicles over the past few weeks, although the teasers have only given us a minor look at the vehicles. Here’s everything we know about the vehicles so far.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
     

    Mahindra Vision.T

    undefined

    One of the vehicles that will be showcased is the Mahindra Vision.T. Teasers have shown bits and pieces of the vehicle, which include wide wheel arches and off-road type block pattern tyres. We expect it to be an evolution of the Thar.e, the electric off-road concept Mahindra first revealed in 2023. Though it appears to carry the design of the Thar.e, the latest iteration of the concept is expected to get some changes on the exterior, which could make it look closer to the production version.
     

    Mahindra Vision.S

    undefined

    The Vision S is another concept vehicle that will be showcased at the event. While it is not yet clear what the Vision S will be, reports point to the vehicle either being the all-new Bolero, which has been spotted testing multiple times or a version of the Scorpio SUV, with either a hybrid or an all-electric powertrain. The teasers show a clamshell bonnet with what looks to be vents along the outer edges and an almost vertical fascia with what could be a vertically slotted grille. The concept also looks to have prominent wheel arch flares.
     

    Mahindra Vision SXT

    undefined

    Mahindra will also debut the Vision SXT at the event. This model, however, is expected to be a heavy-duty pickup, which could be a more production-ready version of the global Pik-up concept vehicle based on the Scorpio N. During the debut of this concept two years back, it was mentioned that the vehicle would be released in a production-spec variant that will go on sale in 2025.

     

    Mahindra Vision X

    undefined

    Another concept that will be unveiled is the Vision X, which is expected to be an all-new SUV. According to reports, the Vision X will be an all-new addition to the XUV lineup, and could even be the all-electric version of the XUV 700. Little is known about the concept, aside from the fact that it will feature a smoother design than the other vehicles to be shown. 

    8:45 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Mahindra is all set to unveil a series of concept vehicles at its event slated to begin at 10:00 AM. 

    Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Live Updates Features Specifications Images
    9:00 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The new concept vehicles are expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 9 43 16 AM

     

     

    10:00 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The Freedom Nu event has begun. More updates to follow soon.Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 31 50 AM

     

    10:15 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Mahindra today, commands a striking 27.3 per cent market share in the Indian SUV market today. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 35 05 AM
    10:30 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Mahindra will soon unveil its latest platform for C-segment SUVs today named NU_IQ.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 39 48 AM
    10:45 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The first vehicle to be underpinned by the platform is all set to go sale in 2027.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 49 35 AM
    10:50 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here are the dimensions of the first SUV to be underpinned by the platform.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 43 24 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 48 12 AM
    10:53 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The vehicle will feature 5 Link rear suspension, which will be exclusive to this SUV in the segment in India. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 46 03 AM
    10:55 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The upcoming SUV will have 644 litres of boot space.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 10 49 56 AM
    11:01 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here's the first look at the Vision SXT concept which will be unveiled later today. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 00 47 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 00 35 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 01 30 AM
    11:15 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Here's the first look at the Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts.

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 11 19 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 09 00 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 27 02 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 27 00 AM
    11:30 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    This is the Mahindra Vision.X concept, previewing a sub-4 metre SUV from Mahindra. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 27 12 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 27 16 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 27 14 AM
    11:37 AM
    Aug 15, 2025

    And finally, this is the Mahindra Vision.S concept. 

    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 32 25 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 32 27 AM
    Whats App Image 2025 08 15 at 11 32 23 AM
    # Mahindra# Mahindra Concept Cars# Mahindra Freedom_Nu event# Blogview# car# Cover Story# New Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

