Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Mahindra is all set to unveil a range of new concepts today at its Freedom_Nu event, on August 15, 2025. The carmaker is set to reveal four new concepts today, namely the Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X. Mahindra has dropped multiple teasers for the vehicles over the past few weeks, although the teasers have only given us a minor look at the vehicles. Here’s everything we know about the vehicles so far.

Mahindra Vision.T

Lock eyes with the Vision.T and meet the bold NU face of innovation. Full reveal this 15th August.



FREEDOM_NU pic.twitter.com/xd0LyXvpFN — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 11, 2025 undefined undefined

One of the vehicles that will be showcased is the Mahindra Vision.T. Teasers have shown bits and pieces of the vehicle, which include wide wheel arches and off-road type block pattern tyres. We expect it to be an evolution of the Thar.e, the electric off-road concept Mahindra first revealed in 2023. Though it appears to carry the design of the Thar.e, the latest iteration of the concept is expected to get some changes on the exterior, which could make it look closer to the production version.



Mahindra Vision.S

A commanding gaze from the front! The Vision.S arrives in all its glory this 15th August. Get ready!



FREEDOM_NU pic.twitter.com/rGIQojVkI4 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 7, 2025 undefined undefined

The Vision S is another concept vehicle that will be showcased at the event. While it is not yet clear what the Vision S will be, reports point to the vehicle either being the all-new Bolero, which has been spotted testing multiple times or a version of the Scorpio SUV, with either a hybrid or an all-electric powertrain. The teasers show a clamshell bonnet with what looks to be vents along the outer edges and an almost vertical fascia with what could be a vertically slotted grille. The concept also looks to have prominent wheel arch flares.



Mahindra Vision SXT

A Vision designed for bold adventures. Vision.SXT lands 15th August 2025 at #FREEDOM_NU.#MahindraAuto #MahindraElectricOriginSUVs pic.twitter.com/TnkdmBEsQP — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 4, 2025

Mahindra will also debut the Vision SXT at the event. This model, however, is expected to be a heavy-duty pickup, which could be a more production-ready version of the global Pik-up concept vehicle based on the Scorpio N. During the debut of this concept two years back, it was mentioned that the vehicle would be released in a production-spec variant that will go on sale in 2025.

Mahindra Vision X

Another concept that will be unveiled is the Vision X, which is expected to be an all-new SUV. According to reports, the Vision X will be an all-new addition to the XUV lineup, and could even be the all-electric version of the XUV 700. Little is known about the concept, aside from the fact that it will feature a smoother design than the other vehicles to be shown.