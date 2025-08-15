Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on August 15, 2025
Highlights
Mahindra is all set to unveil a range of new concepts today at its Freedom_Nu event, on August 15, 2025. The carmaker is set to reveal four new concepts today, namely the Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X. Mahindra has dropped multiple teasers for the vehicles over the past few weeks, although the teasers have only given us a minor look at the vehicles. Here’s everything we know about the vehicles so far.
Mahindra Vision.T
One of the vehicles that will be showcased is the Mahindra Vision.T. Teasers have shown bits and pieces of the vehicle, which include wide wheel arches and off-road type block pattern tyres. We expect it to be an evolution of the Thar.e, the electric off-road concept Mahindra first revealed in 2023. Though it appears to carry the design of the Thar.e, the latest iteration of the concept is expected to get some changes on the exterior, which could make it look closer to the production version.
Mahindra Vision.S
The Vision S is another concept vehicle that will be showcased at the event. While it is not yet clear what the Vision S will be, reports point to the vehicle either being the all-new Bolero, which has been spotted testing multiple times or a version of the Scorpio SUV, with either a hybrid or an all-electric powertrain. The teasers show a clamshell bonnet with what looks to be vents along the outer edges and an almost vertical fascia with what could be a vertically slotted grille. The concept also looks to have prominent wheel arch flares.
Mahindra Vision SXT
Mahindra will also debut the Vision SXT at the event. This model, however, is expected to be a heavy-duty pickup, which could be a more production-ready version of the global Pik-up concept vehicle based on the Scorpio N. During the debut of this concept two years back, it was mentioned that the vehicle would be released in a production-spec variant that will go on sale in 2025.
Mahindra Vision X
Another concept that will be unveiled is the Vision X, which is expected to be an all-new SUV. According to reports, the Vision X will be an all-new addition to the XUV lineup, and could even be the all-electric version of the XUV 700. Little is known about the concept, aside from the fact that it will feature a smoother design than the other vehicles to be shown.
Mahindra is all set to unveil a series of concept vehicles at its event slated to begin at 10:00 AM.
The new concept vehicles are expected to be underpinned by an all-new platform.
The Freedom Nu event has begun. More updates to follow soon.
Mahindra today, commands a striking 27.3 per cent market share in the Indian SUV market today.
Mahindra will soon unveil its latest platform for C-segment SUVs today named NU_IQ.
The first vehicle to be underpinned by the platform is all set to go sale in 2027.
Here are the dimensions of the first SUV to be underpinned by the platform.
The vehicle will feature 5 Link rear suspension, which will be exclusive to this SUV in the segment in India.
The upcoming SUV will have 644 litres of boot space.
Here's the first look at the Vision SXT concept which will be unveiled later today.
Here's the first look at the Vision.T and Vision.SXT concepts.
This is the Mahindra Vision.X concept, previewing a sub-4 metre SUV from Mahindra.
And finally, this is the Mahindra Vision.S concept.