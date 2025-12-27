Honda Patents Steering Assist Tech For Motorcycles

Honda has filed a patent for a motorcycle turn control device that aims to improve rider safety by actively assisting steering inputs when another vehicle approaches from a blind spot. The system is designed specifically around the dynamics of motorcycles, where even small steering corrections can significantly affect stability. Unlike existing rider-assist systems that only warn the rider, Honda’s concept goes a step further by gently intervening in steering to help avoid a potential collision.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycles Unveils New Branding For Flagship, Electric Range

The system essentially uses a camera that continuously monitors the area around the motorcycle. Using this visual data, a blind spot recognition unit identifies vehicles approaching from areas not easily visible to the rider, such as adjacent lanes during a lane change. Once a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, the system evaluates the rider’s current actions before deciding whether and how to intervene.

The steering intervention is managed by a steering control unit, which adjusts its response based on the motorcycle’s riding state. Honda’s patent specifically mentions three rider inputs that influence the system’s behaviour: lane change, acceleration, and deceleration.

Depending on whether the rider is accelerating, braking, or actively steering, the system adjusts the level of assistance accordingly. For example, a gentle corrective input may be applied if the rider begins steering into a lane where another vehicle is approaching, while remaining less intrusive if the rider is already braking or stabilising the bike.

Also Read: EICMA 2025: Honda CB1000GT Sport Tourer Revealed

The second illustration outlines the system architecture and how different sensors feed information into the steering control logic. In simple terms, it demonstrates how Honda integrates rider inputs and environmental data to determine the level of steering assistance.

The system consists of:

A camera (imaging device) that captures the surroundings

A steering torque sensor, which measures how much force the rider is applying to the handlebars

A throttle opening sensor, which detects acceleration input

A brake pressure sensor, which monitors braking force

All this data is processed by an event detection unit, which determines what the rider is trying to do, such as changing lanes, accelerating, or slowing down. Simultaneously, a blind spot angle recognition unit analyses camera data to identify vehicles approaching from unsafe angles.

Once these inputs are assessed, the information is sent to the steering control unit, which decides whether steering assistance is needed. If required, a rotation actuator subtly adjusts the steering direction to help the motorcycle avoid the approaching vehicle, while still allowing the rider to remain in control.

To put things in perspective, Honda isn’t the only manufacturer exploring this space. Brands like BMW, Ducati, and others are already moving in a similar direction with radar-based safety systems. Whether such technology makes it to production in its current form remains to be seen.