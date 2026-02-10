Tata Motors And Stellantis Sign MoU To Expand Collaboration On Manufacturing And Engineering

Tata Motors has announced a continuation of its long standing partnership with Stellantis in India and other global markets. The two brands have just completed 20-years of partnering via their 50:50 joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL). To mark the occasion, both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore further opportunities for collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and other global markets.



Tata Motors said in a statement that the partnership has been able to successfully leverage Stellantis’ global expertise and its vehicles’ local capabilities. It added that robust strength across manufacturing, powertrain, and supply‑chain excellence will help lay a strong foundation for expanding future collaboration. 4 Jeep and 3 Tata Motors cars are currently produced at the JV Plant and more than 1.37 Million vehicles produced since the beginning of the partnership.

Grégoire Olivier, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Asia Pacific, said: “FIAPL stands as a testament to what two strong organizations can achieve together. As we commemorate this milestone, we remain focused on evolving the partnership to support future-ready manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth in the region.”



Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, added: “Our partnership with Stellantis through FIAPL reflects the strength of a long-standing collaboration built on trust, shared values and a common vision. We look forward to deepening this relationship with Stellantis in the years ahead.”