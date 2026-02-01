Tata Punch Sales Cross 7 Lakh Units; 2 Lakh Units Sold In Last 12 Months
- Last 2 lakh units sold over 12 month period
- Sales crossed 5 lakh unit mark in Jan 2025
- Punch facelift prices start at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata has seen a sharp increase in sales on the back of strong demand for some of its models. One of these has been the Tata Punch, which has now crossed the 7 lakh-unit sales mark in about 4 years and 3 months since its launch in the country - the last 2 lakh units sold in the last 12 months. The Punch, sold in India in internal combustion and all-electric variants, had crossed the 5 lakh sales cumulative milestone in January 2025.
Also read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price, Variants Explained
Tata Punch crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone in January 2025.
The carmaker says that the Punch has become what fastest selling model in the Indian auto industry to cross the 7 lakh unit mark, with January 2026 being the best ever for the micro-SUV. Tata reported total sales of over 19,000 units for the micro-SUV in the month, with the model leading the charge for Tata Motors in the Indian market alongside the Tata Nexon - Tata’s current best-selling model.
Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option
Interestingly, the wholesale numbers come at a time when Tata has unveiled the first major upgrade for the micro-SUV, adding in some new features, a new turbo-petrol engine option and bringing its styling in line with the remainder of its SUVs.
Tata launched the facelifted Punch in India on Jan 13; bookings are currently open.
Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh
Tata announced prices for the updated SUV on January 13, 2026, along with opening order books, though there has yet been no official confirmation on the start of deliveries. Given the outgoing model’s popularity, it could be reasoned that the sales of the new 2026 model could cross the 20,000 unit mark in a single month during the 2026 calendar year. Prices for the new Punch range from Rs 5.59 lakh up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Punch EV, meanwhile, range from Rs 9.99 lakh up to Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
