Tata Motors To Offer Mobile Vans For Doorstep Charging In Delhi NCR

Tata Motors has announced that it will deploy mobile charging vans for its customers in Delhi NCR who require fast charging solutions at their doorstep. The EV brand has tied up with Hopcharge, a charging solutions provider to ensure that charging is provided to the customer at the desired location. In addition to this complimentary charging is also being offered to new buyers provided a 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW charger is not installed at their premises.

This service aims to help consumers who do not have a fixed charging slot or have to do frequent relocations. According to the brand it would also help in cases where there is a denial or delay in installing a charger due to pending required permissions or load extensions.

The tie-up has announced three different plans that the consumer can choose depending upon duration (6 months to 2 years) and number of fast charge sessions (24 to 96). Unlimited rescheduling is allowed and charging to 100% Soc can be done only once in a month. The service can also be availed on an ad hoc basis for emergency purposes. The brand says the service will be offered in many other cities soon.