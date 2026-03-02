Yamaha XSR 155 Prices Hiked; New Colour Introduced

India Yamaha Motor has revised prices of the XSR 155, a little over three months after the motorcycle was launched in India. While the motorcycle continues to be offered in a single variant, the price revision differs depending on the colour option selected. At the same time, Yamaha has expanded the colour lineup with the introduction of a new Metallic Black shade, taking the total number of available options to five.

Also Read: Opinion: What’s The Big Deal About The Yamaha XSR155?

The newly introduced Metallic Black joins the Metallic Blue variant in featuring a gold-finished USD front fork. The Metallic Black version is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

At launch, the XSR 155 was priced uniformly at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) across all colour options. Following the revision, the Metallic Blue shade remains unchanged in price, making it the most affordable variant in the range.

Colour Options New Price (ex-showroom) Metallic Blue Rs 1.50 lakh Vivid Red Rs 1.53 lakh Metallic Grey Rs 1.57 lakh Metallic Greyish Green Rs 1.59 lakh New Metallic Black Rs 1.59 lakh

The Greyish Green Metallic colour sees the highest increase of Rs 9,000 and now sits at the top of the range alongside the new Metallic Black. The Metallic Grey version has received a Rs 7,000 hike and is now priced at Rs 1.57 lakh, while the Vivid Red variant has gone up by Rs 3,000 and now costs Rs 1.53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Also Read: Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: How Different Are The Two Electric Scooters?

The XSR 155 shares its platform and major components with the Yamaha R15 and MT-15. It is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.1 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. Yamaha also offers Cafe Racer and Scrambler kits for the XSR 155 at an additional cost.